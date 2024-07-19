Your website, instantly – WHC introduces AI-powered WordPress to Canadians

This new AI feature democratizes website creation and facilitates content generation—a first in Canada and a leap forward for Canadians

MONTREAL, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web Hosting Canada (WHC) is proud to announce the launch of AI-powered WordPress, now available on all its Managed WordPress and Web Hosting services! It's set to make everyone's online journey easier, faster, and more fun.



For anyone who has always wanted a website but got bogged down by its complexity and cost, WHC has just made it easier. Everyone can now create a custom website with tailored content in no time. Take 2 minutes to try it out and watch your website come to life.

WHC is the first Canadian company to make Artificial Intelligence available on WordPress, marking a significant leap forward for Canadians and their online presence.

What is AI-powered WordPress?

WordPress is the go-to platform for millions of websites worldwide, powering over 43% of the web. And now combined with the power of OpenAI’s GPT-4o, it makes website creation and management fast, effortless, and finally accessible to everyone. Let’s dive in:

Key features

Fast, Prompt-Based Website Creation: Generate a custom website in minutes by answering simple questions.

Generate a custom website in minutes by answering simple questions. AI Content Creator: Easily create product descriptions, blog posts, and images.

Easily create product descriptions, blog posts, and images. AI WordPress Assistant: Get guided help through complex tasks for straightforward website setup and management.



“AI-powered WordPress is a game-changer for Canadians who’ve long wanted a presence online.” says Emil Falcon, CEO and Founder of WHC. “This new feature puts powerful AI tools at their fingertips, making website creation and management a breeze. It’s like having your own personal writer and designer, available 24/7!”

How it works

Get started: Answer a few questions about your idea or business Select a template: Choose a website design that matches your style Give more insight: Describe your project to kickstart content creation Let AI do the work: Watch as AI generates a customized website with tailored content Adapt the content: Use the AI Assistant or your own library to modify text, blocks, or images Manage effortlessly: Publish weekly blogs, change an image or a text with the AI assistant

WHC’s AI-powered WordPress is included for free with Managed WordPress and Web Hosting services , making professional-grade websites accessible to all Canadians.

Why this matters for Canadians

Building and managing a WordPress website has traditionally been complex and time-consuming. WHC’s AI-powered WordPress makes it easy and enjoyable. Small business owners, bloggers, ideators, side hustlers, and brick-and-mortar store owners can now effortlessly have a stunning website ready in minutes. Plus, as AI technology evolves, users can look forward to even more advanced and tailored solutions.

It’s a powerful tool for agencies

Any web or marketing agency can now leverage AI-powered WordPress to create initial website prototypes in seconds instead of days or weeks. Imagine a client contacting two different agencies for a custom website quote. The first agency provides a few examples and a description of the proposed outcome. The AI-enabled agency, however, presents three tailored, ready-made website variants that look ready to go. It’s clear who will win the client's business.

About Web Hosting Canada (WHC)

Located in Montreal, WHC has been empowering Canadian businesses online since 2003. Today, over 65,000 clients nationwide trust WHC with their web hosting, domain names, websites, and emails.

For more information, visit whc.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/394aa0dd-6a18-4840-835b-ba8902d5e2b8

Media Contact: Anne-Claude Gendron, Marketing & Sales Director media@whc.ca