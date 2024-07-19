SkySafari Ready to Offer Scheduled Safaris to Asian Guests

SkySafari Above and Beyond and Elewana Collection Expert and Friendly Safari Guides Elewana Loisaba Star Beds - Sleep under the stars

All guests are welcome to experience the SkySafari fly-in safari immersion for an unforgettable journey in East Africa.

ARUSHA, ARUSHA, TANZANIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkySafari, East Africa’s premier luxury fly-in safari experience, is thrilled to announce its recognition in Tripadvisor’s® Travellers’ Choice® Awards for 2024, for the second consecutive year. This prestigious award honours businesses that consistently earn excellent reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings worldwide on Tripadvisor.

This accolade is based on genuine feedback from community members who have visited and left authentic, first-hand reviews on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of top destinations.

Discover all the reviews on Tripadvisor and learn more about SkySafari.

This announcement coincides with the inaugural launch of direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Nairobi by AirAsiaX (AAX). Set to take its first flight on 15 November 2024, this marks a historic achievement for AAX as the sole low-cost carrier in Malaysia to offer direct air connectivity to Kenya.

AAX will also provide a seamless ‘Fly-Thru’ connection, linking Kenya with 130 destinations across Southeast Asia, Northern and Central Asia, and Australia, offering affordable and convenient travel options while reinforcing its commitment to global connectivity.

SkySafari perfectly complements this new route, offering scheduled fly-in safaris within exclusive, executive-cabin aircraft. Starting in Nairobi, SkySafari guests can choose between an 8-day or 10-day Kenyan safari visiting the most sought-after wildlife locations and conservancies such as Meru National Park, Amboseli, Loisaba Conservancy, and Masai Mara National Reserve.

Fly-in SkySafaris are also available in neighbouring Tanzania, visiting the renowned Serengeti National Park and the World Heritage site of the Ngorongoro Crater.

Each SkySafari experience, whether in Kenya or Tanzania, offers point-to-point flights in a dedicated, luxury cabin aircraft, allowing guests to maximise their wildlife game-viewing experience by saving time travelling between safari destinations.

Accommodation is provided by Elewana Collection’s award-winning boutique lodges, camps, and hotels, and includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, local drinks, daily game drives, park entrance fees, adventure activities, and much more.

About SkySafari - https://skysafari.com

A wildlife experience with SkySafari is more than just a holiday—it’s an immersion.

Our expertly curated safaris whisk you into the heart of East Africa’s most awe-inspiring locations, delivering sights and sounds that will linger in your memory.

The SkySafari team will fast-track you through each bush airstrip, transport you in comfort and style within our executive class aircraft, book you into the most exquisite camps in prime wildlife locations, and ensure every detail is taken care of—from optimising your chances of seeing the ‘Big Five’ to understanding your personal preferences at the bar and dining table. From our highly experienced pilots to our professional and knowledgeable wildlife guides, you are sure to be in the best of hands.

Travel with SkySafari, and you won’t just see Africa—you’ll feel it.

About Elewana Collection - https://www.elewanacollection.com

The Elewana Collection of 15 boutique lodges, camps and hotels is known for its unique accommodations in iconic locations across Kenya and Tanzania. Elewana crafts authentic and memorable safari experiences, providing the highest quality of luxury and comfort. Warm and genuine East African hospitality characterises any stay at an Elewana Collection camp or lodge, where guests are indulged with a luxurious and personalised experience.

About Tripadvisor - https://www.tripadvisor.com

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, helps millions of people each month become better travellers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travellers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and contributions, travellers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

About AirAsiaX - https://www.airasia.com

AirAsia X Berhad ("AirAsia X" or "the Company") is a mid-range low-cost airline operating primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 2006 as Fly Asian Express ("FAX"), we started out servicing the rural areas of Sarawak and Sabah with turboprop aircraft before undergoing a comprehensive rebranding in September 2007, followed by our first AirAsia X flight to Australia in November 2007.

