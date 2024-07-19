Push30 Announces $3.5 Million Series A Funding Round to Bolster Expansion in MENA and Central Asia

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovative corporate health benefits provider, is excited to announce the launch of a $3.5 million Series A funding round to accelerate its market expansion in the Middle East and Central Asia. Following a successful $600,000 bridge funding round, Push30 is now set to enhance its presence and services across these vibrant regions.

Founded in Azerbaijan, Push30 has made significant strides by providing unrestricted access to numerous gyms and activities through a single subscription, revolutionizing how companies and employees engage with health and wellness. With a current annual recurring revenue of $6 million and over 30,000 lifetime users, Push30 has established itself as the highest-valued startup in Azerbaijan and has been expanding its footprint internationally.

The Series A funding will focus on broadening Push30's operations into new markets such as Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan, while also continuing to innovate its product offerings. "This capital injection will enable us to tap into key growth markets and refine our app and services to better serve our users," said Adil Gasimov, CEO of Push30.

Additionally, the funding will support the enhancement of technological features within the Push30 app, such as fraud prevention measures, a new booking feature, and gamification elements to enhance user engagement. Long-term developments include a cashback system, a coach marketplace, and an integrated e-commerce platform.

"Our vision is to empower more companies and their employees to lead healthier lifestyles by making fitness and wellness activities more accessible and enjoyable," stated Adil. "With this funding, we are poised to make significant advancements in both our geographic reach and product capabilities."

Investors and stakeholders are invited to join Push30 in this exciting growth phase as the company continues to drive innovation and transform the corporate wellness landscape.

As Push30 gears up for its next phase of expansion, the company remains committed to its mission of enhancing corporate health benefits on a global scale, making a positive impact on the health and well-being of thousands of employees.