World of Dypians Joins BNB Chain’s “Train Like a Champion" Challenge with $250K Prize Pool

World of Dypians (WOD) - an immersive, groundbreaking MMORPG proudly announces it has joined the “Train Like a Champion" challenge organized by BNB Chain. The event celebrates the 2024 Summer Olympics and brings together 17 top projects that users can interact with by creating AI NFTs, completing tasks, and earning XP to share over $250,000 in prizes.





The BNB Chain campaign will run from July 24 to August 14, at the same time as the Olympics, and should help participating projects boost awareness and community ranks. World of Dypians joins the event with its own campaign, “Dypians' Global Challenge,” and expects more than 300,000 users to participate. The WOD team commented on the upcoming event:

“We’re happy to share that World of Dypians is part of the "Train Like a Champion Challenge" campaign run by BNB Chain. We are confident that this campaign will boost our on-chain activity and social media engagement, especially before TGE.”

BNB Chain’s "Train Like a Champion" Challenge

The "Train Like a Champion" challenge is an exciting opportunity for participants in the BNB Chain ecosystem. Contestants must complete tasks to earn points any time between July 24, 2024, 00:00 UTC and August 14, 2024, 23:59 UTC. Here are the participation rules:

Users must connect their wallets on Dappbay. They must create an Olympic-themed AI NFT powered by Limewire, ChainGPT, and NFTPrompt. Users have to engage in the Loyalty, Champion, and DeFi Challenges via the participating projects. By completing tasks, they can earn experience points (XP) and enhance their AI NFTs. The top performers will share the $250,000+ prize pool.

The rewards for the “Train Like a Champion” challenge will be distributed as follows:

Leaderboard rewards: The top 5000 leaderboard positions will share the $250,000+ prize pool according to the reward list.

Participants with a minimum of 500 XP will enter a $10,000 raffle for an additional 100 lucky draw prizes.

The organizers specified that participants could only receive one type of reward (leaderboard or raffle). As a result, leaderboard reward winners are ineligible for the raffle reward. Also, if performers qualify for both rewards, they will be prioritized for the leaderboard prize.

In the case of an XP tie between two or more participants, the final rankings will be determined by the earliest completion of the final task. If the tie persists, priority will be given to the earliest minting of the Olympic-themed AI NFT. The minting times for NFTs are available on BSCscan.

Lastly, the participating projects will distribute the rewards to the winners' wallet addresses within two weeks after the campaign ends.

WOD’s Dypians' Global Challenge

World of Dypians invites everyone to join its “Dypians' Global Challenge” as part of BNB Chain’s “Train Like a Champion” challenge. Players can show their dedication and skills by immersing themselves in the exciting WOD virtual world and completing the following tasks:

Login or create a game account in the World of Dypians (50 XP points). Secure their spot by minting the exclusive Beta Pass NFT on opBNB (50 XP points). Test their luck and consistency by opening at least 10 Daily Bonus Chests (100 XP points).

Participants have an excellent chance of becoming part of the vibrant World of Dypians community, which is home to over 460,000 active users and has received more than $150,000 in BNB rewards to date. They can connect with fellow members, earn unique rewards and celebrate the spirit of the Olympics within the Dypians' Global Challenge.

You can find an easy guide on how to create a World of Dypians Account here.

You can follow this tutorial on how to open a BNB Chain chest on Daily Bonus here.

About World of Dypians

World of Dypians (WOD) is a revolutionary MMORPG designed by Dypius. It employs the latest advances in AI, blockchain, and Metaverse mechanics to deliver a unique user experience. The game opens the doors to a standout virtual world with cutting-edge graphics, engaging gameplay, and substantial rewards for active players.

WOD is listed on the prestigious Epic Games Store. In addition to its immersive virtual world, the project provides a captivating Downtown area with dedicated advertising spaces for WOD's strategic partners, including some of the industry's most famous projects. Players can interact with their favorite brands here, access special events, and reap numerous benefits and earning opportunities.

The “Train Like a Champion” challenge is an excellent opportunity for WOD supporters, NFT collectors, gamers, and crypto enthusiasts to interact with World of Dypians and compete for a share of the $250K prize pool. Remember to join the challenge on July 24.

