Rakhi 2024: Curating an Exclusive Rakhi Collection for NRIs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rakhi is a festival that celebrates the love that the siblings share worldwide. ‘Rakshabandhan’ comprises two words ‘Raksha,’ which means protection, and ‘Bandhan’, which means to tie the siblings in the eternal bond of love, care, and protection. With changing times the siblings live away from each other and find it difficult to celebrate Rakhi with their siblings like old times. GiftstoIndia24x7 aims to provide easy Rakhi gifting options for the NRIs and they can choose from a huge variety. With the vibrant collection of Rakhi, one can add more vitality to the celebration.
Curating Rakhi Collection
When it comes to celebrating Rakshabandhan, the NRIs often find it difficult to look for ways to send Rakhis to India. But online websites like GiftstoIndia24x7, have made it easy to celebrate Rakhi online. From choosing the designer Rakhi threads to curating gift hampers for the brothers, a lot goes on behind the scenes. The website has a huge variety of Rakhis and gifts so it fulfills the wishlist of those who are looking for gifts for their siblings. There are Rakhi threads for the spiritual brother to the cool one. The ample number of designs makes it easy to select gifts for the ones living far away but do not want to miss out on making their siblings feel special on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.
Wide Variety of Rakhis
This year GiftstoIndia24x7, the online gifting portal has come up with the largest collection of over 750 Rakhi threads and Rakhi gifts that one can send to their siblings online even from a distance. The website delivers Rakhis all over India and they have launched a whole lot of variety in the Rakhi threads. Spiritual Rakhis feature traditional designs like Om, Swastik, Rudraksh, Radha Krishna, Lakshmi, Ek Onkaar, etc. These types of Rakhis are best for those who have a divine interest and have traditional values. There are premium Rakhi threads that include Pearl, Stones, Peacock, and others. Bracelet Rakhis are also a type of Rakhi that is famous among brothers as they can wear it as an accessory even after the occasion is over. From premium designer rakhis to luxurious silver rakhis, you will find it all. There are traditional Raksha Sutras, the thread that one can wrap around the wrist two or three times. Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi sets are special lumba rakhis available in various designs with exclusive elements. Evil eye Rakhis are trending these days and you will find a variety of it on this website. Resin Rakhis are also gaining a lot of popularity these days and these are designed to perfection. Last but not least, there are also Rakhis for the little ones. They would love to wear vibrant rakhis of their favorite cartoon characters and they will be elated to receive them as gifts. All the Rakhis are made with premium quality threads, beads, and elements which certainly give a good experience to the brothers who are far away from their sisters living in a different country but they can still soak in all the love even from a distance.
Exclusive Gift Hampers
When it comes to gifting brothers, one leaves no stone unturned. So the ample choices of gift hampers make it easy for the sisters to send Rakhi gifts to India to their brothers. The latest collection of Rakhi threads and gift hampers makes the Raksha Bandhan celebrations more ecstatic. Be it gourmet, personalized, or grooming- there are multiple options that one can choose from. With their choice of ‘Customize your combo, ‘ one enjoys more options and chooses the favorite one for their siblings. Sending Rakhi gift hampers serves the purpose of sending Rakhi threads along with curated gift hampers. Mr. Amit Desai, the CEO of GiftstoIndia24x7 says, “Over the years, we have catered to the likes of the customers and made sure we walk that extra mile to fulfill their requirements. When it comes to celebrating your loved ones from a distance, we try to give a satisfying experience and deliver what they have chosen. There are a lot of emotions attached and we try to care for them in the best way possible.”
