Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next-generation personalized beauty market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $37.78 billion in 2023 to $43.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advertising and promotional activities, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and rising disposable income.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The next-generation personalized beauty market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $74.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid urbanization, rapid growth in e-commerce, and tech-savvy customers and companies. Major trends in the forecast period include advertising & promotional activities, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and rising disposable income.

Growth Driver Of The Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market

Increasing demand from e-commerce companies for consumer goods to cater to the growing demand from end customers is expected to increase the demand for personal hygiene products and drive the demand for the next-generation personalized beauty market during the forecast period. The e-commerce sector relies heavily on logistic delivery providers, who are currently being serviced by logistic companies.

Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the next-generation personalized beauty market include Estee Lauder Inc., Function of Beauty, Prose, Curology, Hims & Hers Health Inc., Skin Authority, Bite Beauty, Esalon, Codage, insitU Cosmetics Ltd., Lancome.

Companies in the next-generation personalized beauty market are strategically partnering and collaborating with other companies to broaden their product portfolios and expand their next-generation personalized beauty products.

Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Segments:

1) By Product: Skincare, Haircare, Make-Up, Fragrances, Other Products

2) By Application: Consultation or Digital Questionnaires, Apps And Specialized Hardware, Home Test Kits

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the next-generation personalized beauty market in 2023.

Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Definition

The next-generation personalized beauty is involved in personalized beauty. Next-generation personalized beauty includes products and services that are personalized or designed according to the needs of every individual. Next-generation personalized beauty products can be found in various ranges, from skincare such as body lotions and creams, and creams to haircare and makeup.

Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

