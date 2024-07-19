Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.81 billion in 2023 to $0.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rapid growth in the elderly population, economic growth in emerging markets, and technological advancements.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for improved infusion pumps, COVID-19 impact, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing oncology cases in the geriatric population.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=3343&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Market

The rise in the prevalence of people with chronic pain, cancer, and diabetes is a significant factor for the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market, as these pumps are commonly used to deliver pharmaceutical drugs during the treatment of these diseases. Chronic illnesses and disorders are on the rise around the world. An aging population and shifts in social behavior led to a gradual increase in these widespread and expensive long-term medical issues. An ambulatory IV infusion pump is a medical device that transfers regulated doses of nutrients or drugs into a patient's body, such as chemotherapy medicines, pain relievers, antibiotics, insulin, or other hormones, at home.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ambulatory-iv-infusion-pumps-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market include Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Smiths Medical, ICU Medical Inc.

Major companies operating in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market are increasing their focus on introducing safe infusion therapy solutions to maximize revenue in the market. Safe infusion therapy solutions refer to a comprehensive set of practices and procedures designed to deliver intravenous medications, fluids, and other therapeutic agents in a manner that ensures patient safety, minimizes the risk of complications, and optimizes treatment outcomes.

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Segments:

1) By Therapy: Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps, Anti-Infective Infusion Pumps, Other Therapies

2) By Application: Chemotherapy or Oncology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia or Pain Management, Pediatrics or Neonatology, Hematology, Anti-Infective, Other Applications

3) By Patient Care Setting: Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global ambulatory IV infusion pump market. The regions covered in the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Market Definition

Ambulatory IV infusion pumps are portable medical devices used for controlled delivery of medication into the patient's body.

The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market covered in this report is segmented by type into disposable infusion pumps and chemotherapy infusion pumps. The disposable infusion pumps are single-use pumps used for the controlled delivery of medication into the patient's body. These are used for various applications such as chemotherapy or oncology, diabetes, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics or neonatology, hematology, and other applications that are used by various end-users such as hospitals, home healthcare, and others.

Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ambulatory IV infusion Pumps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ambulatory IV infusion pumps market size, ambulatory IV infusion pumps market drivers and trends, ambulatory IV infusion pumps market major players, ambulatory IV infusion pumps competitors' revenues, ambulatory IV infusion pumps market positioning, and ambulatory IV infusion pumps market growth across geographies. The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Global Market Report 2019

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulin-pens-syringes-pumps-and-injectors-market

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pain-management-devices-and-therapies-global-market-report

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/implantable-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293