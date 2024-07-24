Unveiling "The Assistant Coach" by Arsema G. Zewde: A New Tale of College Hockey
An inspiring story of a former athlete turned coach, battling gender barriers and personal challenges in the high-stakes world of college hockey.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Assistant Coach," a captivating new novel by Arsema G. Zewde, is now available. This compelling story explores the world of collegiate hockey, revealing the intense challenges and triumphs both on and off the ice.
Leia Welsh, once a star ice hockey player, faces an unexpected life change after a career-ending injury. Given the chance to become the assistant coach for the men's hockey team at Denver University, she must navigate resistance from the team, particularly from the cocky junior player, Kohl Warren. As she works to bring the team together and improve their performance, Leia must also confront her own fears and insecurities.
In addition to her professional struggles, Leia's journey is further complicated by personal dynamics, particularly her growing tension with Kohl. The novel delves deep into the challenges of breaking gender barriers and overcoming personal demons, making it a relatable and inspiring read for many. Can she earn the team's respect and find a new path for herself beyond the ice?
Early readers have praised "The Assistant Coach" for its authentic portrayal of the struggles and victories within the world of college sports. Critics have highlighted Zewde's talent for creating relatable characters and her ability to craft a story that resonates with a wide audience.
"The Assistant Coach" is available for purchase as an e-book and paperback at Amazon and other retailers. This novel is the first book in the Omen Series, promising more captivating stories to come.
About the Author
Arsema Girmay Zewde is an eighteen-year-old recent high school graduate residing in Aurora, Colorado, with her mother and two brothers. Writing has always been her sanctuary, providing a sense of relaxation and focus. As a first-time author, she aspires to continue her writing career. In the fall of 2024, Arsema will attend CCA, a community college in Denver, Colorado, where she plans to pursue a writing-related field.
