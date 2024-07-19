Axios Security Group Addresses Blackstone's Acquisition of Ancestry.com and Concerns Over Genetic Data Access
Recently, claims surfaced online that the investment firm Blackstone now has access to the genetic information of Ancestry.com customers.
So many fall victim to data breaches or ransomware theft because they participate in an innocent website like Ancestry, which becomes a personal data collection site for thieves.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claims have surfaced online recently that the investment firm Blackstone now has access to the genetic information of Ancestry.com customers following its $4.7 billion purchase of the family history site. While this deal was finalized in August 2020, these theories have recently gained traction on forums, including conspiracy-focused subReddits and Twitter pages, garnering thousands of views.
— Axios Security Group CEO
Background of the Acquisition:
Deal Details: In August 2020, Blackstone acquired 75% of Ancestry.com.
Customer Concerns: There have been ongoing concerns about the ownership and access rights to the DNA data submitted by Ancestry.com customers.
Snopes Investigation (2017) Concluded that while customers must "license" their DNA data to Ancestry.com, they retain ownership and can request data removal.
Ancestry.com's Stance States that it does not share genetic personal information with third parties without consent and that customers own their DNA data.
Recent Developments:
Revival of Theories- Recent social media posts have reignited concerns that Blackstone may have access to Ancestry.com’s genetic data.
Blackstone’s Response: Blackstone spokesperson Matt Anderson stated, "Blackstone has not and will not access user DNA data."
Risks and Concerns:
Data Breach Risks: Ancestry.com acknowledges the potential risks of data becoming public due to security breaches.
Loss or Theft of Samples: Biological samples transferred to collaborators could be lost or stolen.
Identification from Published Data: Third parties could potentially identify individuals from aggregated genetic data published in research.
The Importance of Cyber Security:
Although Blackstone asserts it has no intention to access genetic data, the potential for data breaches and misuse remains a concern. The sensitivity of genetic and family history data makes robust cyber security measures essential to protect against potential threats such as ransomware.
The Role of Axios Security Group (ASG) in Cyber Security
Expertise and Services:
Cyber Security Experts: ASG's team can identify online vulnerabilities and conduct Penetration Tests (Pen Tests) to safeguard computer systems against hacking.
Continuous Monitoring: Ensuring that personal and genetic data remains secure from unauthorized access.
Conclusion:
While Blackstone has reassured the public that it will not access Ancestry.com’s genetic data, the potential risks associated with data breaches and misuse highlight the need for ongoing vigilance in cyber security. Axios Security Group stands ready to provide expert cyber security services to protect sensitive information and ensure peace of mind.
