Wildlife fencing on Highway 3 will keep drivers, animals safer

CANADA, July 18 - The second phase of a wildlife fencing project aimed at preventing collisions between people and wildlife on Highway 3 begins this summer.

Two kilometres of wildlife fencing on each side of the highway east of Sparwood from the Carbon Bridge to Alexander Bridge will be installed during this phase of the Reconnecting the Rockies project. Animal barriers were recently installed on two nearby side roads, Gun Range Road and Fir Road, to help keep wildlife off the highway.

Reconnecting the Rockies is a six-phase project that is developing a series of underpasses and overpasses connected by fencing to provide wildlife with safe passage across Highway 3. The project has been designed using wildlife-tracking data, the locations of past collisions and with the help of local knowledge of wildlife habits.

Funding partners include Parks Canada, Teck Resources, ICBC, the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund, the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program (administered by BC Hydro, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and B.C.’s Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship) and Together for Wildlife.

Wilco Contractors Southwest Inc. has been awarded a $2-million project contract. Construction will begin soon this summer and finish in fall 2024.

During construction there may be minor disruptions to highway traffic, and single-lane-alternating traffic may be required. Drivers are reminded to check DriveBC for updates and construction notices.