JOYNER Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Joyner II'
Today, synth-pop band JOYNER, releases their highly anticipated debut album “Joyner II”. LISTEN HERE.
"Joyner II" takes an exhilarating plunge into the free fall of starting over, offering a collection of dreamy tracks that will make you want to cry and dance your heart out. The album promises a vibrant journey through JOYNER's signature sound, characterized by unique rhythms, infectious hooks, lush vocals, and nostalgic production. This album will be every pop lover’s summer soundtrack.
Off the heels of their hypnotic single “Ted Lasso”, and infectious dance track “New Friends”, "Joyner II" delves deeper into the dynamic sonic world created the year after the Joyner sisters lost their mother. The record chronicles their experience, taking listeners through the journey of healing and becoming someone new track by track. The result is a multifaceted album that packs a lot of heart, with the contagious energy fans have come to love from this duo.
When asked about the inspiration, they shared, "We never thought we’d make music again, but turns out it’s all we could do. Making this body of music was our cocoon as we each became someone new. Happy, sad, madly in love, this record captures it all with reverberating color.”
“Joyner II” was written and produced by Summer Joyner and Torrey Joyner (JOYNER), alongside their longtime collaborator and friend, Billy Lefler.
“Joyner II” Tracklist
Ted Lasso
New Friends
Busy Bee
I Gotta Have it
You Were The One
Devotion
Bagels
Beachwood Canyon
Wilson Peak
Strawberries
For more information about JOYNER, please visit joynerband.com.
About JOYNER
Sister band JOYNER has enchanted audiences with their irresistible melodies, milky vocals, and unique blend of '80s, ‘90s, and new millennium influences. Media outlets like Consequence say “Sister duo JOYNER have such a grasp on synth-pop, it sounds like they were born into it.” Since the release of their self-titled debut EP “Joyner” and subsequent singles, JOYNER has found success with their viral song “White Lights”, amassing millions of streams across platforms.
Media Contact:
Jessica Smith
