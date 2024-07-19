The Dominican Republic Accelerates Chip Industry Path at SEMICON West 2024

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A high-level delegation from the Dominican Republic, represented by government, industry, and academia, made a significant impact at SEMICON West 2024, the premier event for the global semiconductor industry.



The delegation, consisting of 50 key figures united under the ChipDRiven national strategy, showcased the Dominican Republic’s commitment to fostering a vibrant domestic semiconductor ecosystem. Their presence underscored the country’s proactive approach to attracting investment and building a skilled workforce in this critical sector.

During SEMICON West 2024, the delegation met visits from distinguished personalities, including Mr. Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment at the U.S. Department of State, and Virginia Kent, Senior Coordinator at the ITSI Fund. These high-profile meetings highlight the Dominican Republic’s dedication to international collaboration in advancing semiconductor technology and building global partnerships.

Johannes Kelner, Vice Minister of Free Zones and Special Regimes at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM), emphasized the importance of collaboration between government, industry, and academic institutions. “The integration of these sectors is essential to compete in the semiconductor world,” affirmed Kelner. William Malamud, Executive Vice President of AmchamDR, echoed this sentiment, stating, “This platform is crucial for our industry’s development.”

Keysight Technologies and UNICARIBE Partner for Workforce Development

Further solidifying the Dominican Republic’s commitment to building a robust semiconductor ecosystem, Keysight Technologies—a leading provider of electronic measurement solutions—represented by David Yee Arellano, General Manager for Latin America, partnered with UNICARIBE, the Dominican university led by Dr. José Alejandro Aybar. Alongside the Dominican government with Vice Minister Kelner, UNICARIBE and Keysight Technologies signed a collaboration agreement at SEMICON West 2024. This agreement focuses on training and developing the skilled workforce needed to fuel the country’s semiconductor ambitions. “We are excited to partner with UNICARIBE and the Dominican government to develop the semiconductor industry in the Dominican Republic,” said David Yee Arellano.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the commitment to foster collaboration between the MICM, the business sector, and higher education institutions. Together, they aim to train the necessary personnel for the development of a strong and sustainable semiconductor industry in the Dominican Republic. Vice Minister Kelner expressed gratitude to Keysight Technologies for their partnership and commitment to the country.

MICM is the government body responsible for policy formulation, adoption, monitoring, evaluation, and control in the fields of industry, exports, foreign trade, free zones, special regimes, and SMEs.

