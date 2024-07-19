Bettarcar’s mission is to provide consumers a more efficient car experience, resulting in a cheaper and easier way to access a car – one that doesn’t require they shell out $1000s upfront” — Michael Beach, CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bettarcar Partners with Perks At Work to Provide Employees of Fortune 500 Companies a Better Car Ownership Alternative

Bettarcar now provides Perks at Work’s millions of members a unique alternative to the usual options for getting a quality vehicle. Perks at Work members now join Bettarcar’s rapidly growing customer base to be able to select the car of their choice, apply completely online in minutes, and pick up their car in as little as a day—all without hidden fees, excessive paperwork, or the hassles that typically attach to car shopping.

Perks at Work helps the majority of the Fortune 500 companies benefit their employees by providing exclusive discounts in areas ranging from coffee shops to banking, including cars. Bettarcar joins companies like Tesla, Google, Bank of America, and Starbucks who are among their employer partners.

The average monthly car lease and loan payments in 2024 are out of reach for many Americans. Bettarcar set out to provide a faster, cheaper, and easier way to secure a quality car online. The company removes inefficiencies that add cost and frustration to consumers, resulting in both time and financial savings.

“Bettarcar’s mission is to provide consumers a more efficient car experience, resulting in a cheaper and easier way to access a car – one that doesn’t require they shell out $1000s upfront,” Bettarcar founder and CEO Michael Beach said.

Unlike is the case oftentimes with buying a used car, a new car includes a full factory warranty, so normal repairs are covered. New cars also provide drivers with the latest technology and features.

To be eligible, customers need a minimum credit score of at least 600 and steady, verifiable income, among other things. Anyone in the continental United States can apply with Bettarcar. Prospective customers can browse cars from Nissan, Toyota, Jeep, Chevy, and more. Models include model year 2024 and 2025 Altima, Pathfinder, Kicks, Sentra, RAV4, Highlander, Camry, and many more.