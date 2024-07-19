The Barista Playground at Coffee Fest LA with Torque Coffee, Synesso & Planet Oat
Join Torque Coffee, Synesso, Planet Oat, & Simple Cart at the Barista Playground, Coffee Fest LA, LAConvention Center August 25-27, 2024LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barista Playground experience at Coffee Fest LA, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center August 25-27, 2024 presented by Torque Coffee, Synesso, Planet Oat, and Simple Cart Systems is a coffee play zone for both fledgling and experienced baristas. It is a unique interactive zone for both new and experienced baristas to refine their skills and learn about the latest advances in espresso and latte art.
Attendees can watch former latte art champions as they showcase their winning moves and share the secrets behind their success. This event is a unique opportunity to witness top-tier talent in action in conjunction with the Latte Art World Championship Open (LAWCO). This thrilling 64-competitor, bracket-style, sudden-death competition features head-to-head matches between the world’s most talented baristas. Each competitor produces one free-pour drink for the judges, using only milk and espresso – no etching, tools, or powders allowed. The drinks are then scored, and the competitor with the highest score advances to the next round, while the loser is eliminated. This intense and visually stunning competition showcases the pinnacle of latte art skill and creativity
But the Barista Playground isn't just for the pros. It's a welcoming space for newcomers eager to enhance their skills. Those looking to refine their espresso techniques, perfect latte art pours, or elevate their coffee-making prowess, will find ample opportunity to learn and grow. With dedicated practice time for competitors and a plethora of hands-on activities, this playground is all about experimentation and skill-building.
The Barista Playground features Torque Coffee's Golden Bean Gold Medal-winning coffee blend, Dark Drop – awarded Best Espresso in America in Oat Milk. And Planet Oat Barista series oat Milk. Plus attendees can explore a variety of other single origin coffees, perfect for preparing as espresso. Attendees will have the opportunity to prepare espresso and lattes on the pair of Synesso espresso machines and Simple Cart Systems coffee carts for a unique hand-on experience.
Join Us at Coffee Fest LA at the Barista Playground
- Dates: August 25-27, 2024
- Location: Los Angeles Convention Center
For more details about the Barista Playground, visit Barista Playground https://www.coffeefest.com/barista-playground
To sign up to attend Coffee Fest LA : https://www.coffeefest.com/los-angeles/attend
To learn more about Torque Coffee, visit Torque Coffee https://torque.coffee/
