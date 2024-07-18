Gov. Little appoints Brandon Shippy to fill District 9 legislative seat

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Brandon Shippy to the District 9 Senate seat vacated by Abby Lee.

Shippy, a Payette County native, owns and operates a small business in New Plymouth, Shippy Sprinkler LLC. Shippy is an active member of his community, a church deacon, and volunteers with Narrow Path Prison Ministries. Shippy and his wife, Rakel, are the parents of three children and serve as foster care providers. He is a local precinct committeeman and the Payette County Republican Central Committee Youth Chairperson. On May 21, 2024, Shippy won the Republican primary nomination for the Legislative District 9 Senate seat.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Idaho State Senate,” Shippy said. “During the primary, I extensively toured our district, listening to the concerns of my neighbors from Cambridge to Greenleaf. I look forward to representing our community in Boise.”

Shippy will complete the remainder of Abby Lee’s term, which ends Nov. 30, 2024.

Idaho Code 59-904A addresses how vacancies in the Idaho legislature are filled. Payette County Republicans submitted a list of names to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.