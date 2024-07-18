Concierge Auctions’ Inaugural ‘Summer Showcase’ in New York City Garners White Glove Results, with 100% of Lots Sold

Over US$170 million in aggregate bids achieved in historic sale live at the Pendry Manhattan West

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the success of its inaugural ‘Summer Showcase’ in New York City. Held as part of the firm’s 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York City, Hong Kong, London, and Dubai, the evening auction streamed live to the world from the Pendry Manhattan West. Notably, the sale achieved an impressive white-glove result, with 100% of lots sold and over US$170 million in aggregate bids placed.

“Today’s proceedings not only showcased a collection of diverse and sophisticated real estate offerings to discerning buyers from across the globe, but also serve as a testament to our ability to facilitate market-driven results with incredible efficiency, ” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “This evening’s sale represents tens of millions of dollars’ worth of real estate transactions, further cementing Concierge Auctions’ market leadership in luxury real estate auctions.”

Conducted by Concierge Auctions’ head auctioneer Frank Trunzo, 34 property connoisseurs from 10 U.S. States, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. competed on the telephone via a team of specialists and online.

Headlining the evening sale was ‘The Behring Estate’, a visionary mid-century modern home in Danville, California spanning nearly 27,000 square feet on 4.54 acres and designed by famed architect Doug Dahlin, with interiors by Steven Chase, lighting by Craig Roberts, and oversight by contractor Michael DeBene. Located at 81 Eagle Ridge Place and occupying one of the largest and most coveted lots in the area, the custom-built estate was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s ‘Fallingwater’ and commissioned for Ken Behring, Blackhawk and real estate developer and former owner of the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks. Offered in cooperation with Joujou Chawla of Compass California, the home, situated in the exclusive Eagle Ridge enclave of the luxurious Blackhawk Country Club, saw an impressive eight bidders and achieved a sale price of US$12.096 million, breaking the record for the highest-price residential sale in Danville.

Facts & figures from the auction

– White-glove results, with 100% sell through rate

– Over US$170 million in aggregate bids placed

– 44% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

– Competitive bidding and participation from 34 property connoisseurs across the United States: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington

Highlights from the sale:

‘Fisher Ranch’, at 1141 Currie Ranch Road, a private 258-acre luxury ranch estate in central Texas nestled amidst the picturesque landscape in Wimberly, one of Comal County's highest points, featuring a spacious modern farmhouse-style home and attached guest quarters, saw eight bidders competing for a sale price of US$4.144 million in cooperation with Lindsay Erhardt and James Bigley of eXp Realty.

987 Lost Angel Road, a gorgeous Sugarloaf residence blending modern elegance seamlessly with natural mountain surroundings, complete with 360-degree views of Sugarloaf Mountain, Boulder Valley, and Indian Peaks, upscale finishes, and equestrian amenities including an Olympic-sized horse arena, achieved a sale price of US$2.688 million in cooperation with Lauren Jensen of MileHiModern.

Located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country in Dripping Springs, ‘Querencia Stables’, a thoughtfully designed equestrian estate for boarding and training elite horses and riders on over 15 acres with barns, holding pens, arenas, and a luxurious residential cabin, achieved a sale price of US$2.24 million in cooperation with Warren Smalley of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

A turnkey ranch and investment opportunity, ‘Twin Oaks Ranch’ in Lebanon, Nashville Area, Tennessee, a world-famous guest ranch only 40 minutes from Nashville on 45-plus acres, achieved a sale price of US$3.024 million in cooperation with Robin Johnson and Geri Forkum of Benchmark Realty.

Situated on the North Shore of Kauai, 5-7094 Kuhio Highway in Hanalei, a bespoke oceanfront Balinese-style escape with gorgeous mountain views and Hale Lilikoi design, steps to the beach and ocean, achieved a sale price of US$2.828 million in cooperation with Neal Norman of Hawai‘i Life.

Waterfront ‘Redgate’, located at 2 Foster Street in Marblehead, North Shore Boston, Massachusetts, a stunning, modern Marblehead Neck home, featured in Traditional Home Magazine, with harbor views, a ‘Gardener’s Cottage’, and dock, saw seven bidders and achieved a sale price of US$2.408 million in cooperation with Traci Howe and Jodi Gildea of Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty.

Surrounded by US Forestry Service land on three sides, NHN Kelly Mountain Road in Columbia Falls, a stunning piece of untouched land in the mountains of Montana, saw an increase of 60% above average starting bids and achieved a sale price of US$1.68 million in partnership with Sonja Burgard of National Parks Realty – Whitefish.

Concierge Auctions’ ‘Summer Showcase’ continues online with a selection of properties closing between 22-31 July. Featured in the upcoming sales are two modern, luxurious condos, set in the heart of the coveted Museum District in Houston, Texas, and a luxurious Costa Rican retreat with modern amenities, stunning jungle and ocean views, and ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions is currently accepting consignments for its Hong Kong sale in September and ‘Fall Showcase’ in Dubai in October.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

