Concierge Auctions: Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Mid-Century Modern Achieves Record Price at Auction

Visionary mid-century expression of the built environment in nature Gated hilltop property offering panoramic views and privacy 7,000sf event venue and an opulent classic car gallery Terraced Japanese landscaping designed by Kimio Kimura Blackhawk Country Club’s exclusive Eagle Ridge

Blackhawk Country Club estate commissioned by Ken Behring is pending sale for $12.096 million at auction in just 49 days in cooperation with Compass California

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions today announced that a visionary mid-century modern home in Danville, California, designed by famed architect Doug Dahlin and situated in the exclusive Eagle Ridge enclave of the luxurious Blackhawk Country Club, is pending sale for $12.096 million at auction after just 49 days, breaking the record for the highest priced residential sale in Danville. Offered in cooperation with Joujou Chawla of Compass California, the auction was held as part of the firm’s ‘Summer Showcase’, a sale series of auctions featuring some of the finest real estate offerings in the world spanning New York, Hong Kong, and Dubai, bidding closed live at the Pendry Manhattan West in New York.

Located at 81 Eagle Ridge Place, the custom-built estate occupies one of the largest and most coveted lots in the area, nestled on a private cul-de-sac with 24/7 guard services ensuring unparalleled privacy and security. Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s ‘Fallingwater’, the home was commissioned for Ken Behring, Blackhawk and real estate developer and former owner of the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks, and meticulously crafted by Dahlin, with interiors by Steven Chase, lighting by Craig Roberts, and oversight by contractor Michael DeBene. Spanning nearly 27,000 square feet on 4.54 acres, the residence boasts seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, six half bathrooms, and two detached one-bedroom apartments.

"The Behring Estate stands as a landmark among residences in Blackhawk and the broader East Bay," said Chawla. "We are happy to have partnered with Concierge Auctions to not only find the next owner of this exceptional property but also to pass on the extraordinary living experience it provides."

“We specialize in presenting properties that epitomize luxury living, with a particular emphasis on those showcasing design sophistication, akin to Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “We’re proud to have worked alongside the talented team at Compass California to identify the next owner. Our platform excels in connecting unique properties such as this one with discerning buyers who recognize their distinctive pedigree and the value our auctions provide in acquiring high-end properties.”

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Brian Kitts / Steven Magner & David Duncan Livingston.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

###