LYNN LESSELL SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD
Lynn Lessell honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynn Lessell, Founder of Itz Why® LLC and IPP Inner Power Partners® (IPP®), was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor and career milestone; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ms. Lessell will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Lynn Lessell as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."
With a wealth of experience spanning decades in the wellness industry, Lynn Lessell has established herself as a true expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Lynn founded Itz Why® LLC and IPP Inner Power Partners® (IPP®). Her extensive qualifications and certifications, coupled with her skills as a coach, her membership in the American Board of Hypnotherapy, her role as a facilitator of Compassionate Integrity Training, her captivating speaking abilities, and her talent as a writer all contribute to her well-rounded expertise. She is a game-changer in the coaching industry with a trailblazing approach which has led to the invitation by the Better Business Bureau® for an unprecedented alliance as a strategic partner.
After years of dealing with overwhelming stress dominating her existence, Lynn uncovered strategies to regain control of her life and redefine her happiness by focusing on the quality of each day. With this newfound power, she made it her goal to support others as she had hoped for during her early struggles. Lynn's experience and expertise enable her clients to manage their daily stress and regain control in every aspect of their lives, which empowers them to design and achieve the quality of life they desire. She assists career parents who feel overwhelmed and pulled in different directions to quickly regain control of their energy and time, leading to a rediscovery of their love, passion, and purpose in life. Life's research reveals a concerning trend among professionals who struggle to find time for relaxation and lack the necessary support, adversely affecting their emotional and physical well-being. Lynn is passionate about spreading her message and amplifying the voices of her clients. "It's possible to reduce stress, increase productivity, and receive support by regaining control of your desired life."
Before embarking on her career path, Lynn received her Bachelor of Business, Marketing, and Related Support Services from The University of Phoenix.
Lynn's accomplishments are many and extend far beyond the recognition she has received, reflecting her dedication, expertise, and "real" positive impact on her clients and community. Throughout her illustrious career, Lynn Lessell has garnered numerous awards and accolades, earning worldwide recognition for her outstanding achievements. She will be honored for her previous selection as IAOTP's Top Concierge Coach of the Year 2024 and Empowered Woman of the Year 2024 at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville this December.
Reflecting on her journey, Lynn attributes her success to her unwavering perseverance, strong work ethic, and invaluable mentors. Outside of her professional endeavors, she finds joy in living every day as a local tourist and cherishing moments with her family. Looking ahead, Lynn aspires to empower future professionals to answer the question, "What is Stress Costing You?"
For more information, please visit www.itzwhy.com
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 2126344427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube