H.R. 4574, Cooperation on Combatting Human Smuggling and Trafficking Act

H.R. 4574 would require DHS to conduct public information campaigns about the dangers for migrants traveling across Mexico to the United States. H.R. 4574 also would require DHS to expand partnerships with law enforcement entities in Central and South America to combat human smuggling and trafficking. 

Using information from DHS about the costs of similar public awareness campaigns, such as “If You See Something, Say Something” and the Blue Campaign, CBO estimates that it would cost $5 million annually to implement the public information campaigns. Those costs would include hiring and training staff, engaging private contractors, and advertising. CBO estimates that it would cost DHS less than $500,000 to comply with the bill’s other provisions because the agency already conducts those activities. In total, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 4574 would cost $26 million over the 2024-2029 period, assuming appropriation of the estimated amounts. 

