H.R. 8150, REVAMP Act

H.R. 8150 would require U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to establish procedures to allow the agency to carry out maintenance and repair projects that cost less than $300,000 at federally owned ports of entry without the direct involvement of the General Services Administration (GSA). Under the bill, that amount would be adjusted annually for inflation. The bill also would require CBP to consult with GSA before creating those procedures and report annually to the Congress on the projects it completed and their costs.

Using information from CBP, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 8150 would cost $1 million in administrative and personnel costs over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.