H.R. 8654, Streamlining Law Enforcement Information Sharing Act

H.R. 8654 would require the GAO to report to the Congress within one year of enactment on the Homeland Security Information Network. DHS uses that network to share information and intelligence with other law enforcement agencies, coordinate security for planned events, and respond to emergencies. Based on the costs of similar reports, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 8654 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.