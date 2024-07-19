Submit Release
Exeter Smiles Offers Advanced Invisalign Treatment for Straighter Teeth

Invisalign aligners in Allentown straighten teeth without wires or brackets.

Invisalign aligners offer a modern approach to straightening teeth.”
— Dr. Joel Silman

ALLENTOWN, PA, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Smiles offers Invisalign in Allentown, providing patients with a discreet and comfortable way to achieve straighter teeth. Invisalign aligners are a popular alternative to traditional braces, offering comfort and convenience.

Dr. Joel Silman of Exeter Smiles, explains, “Invisalign aligners offer a modern approach to straightening teeth. They are virtually invisible, comfortable to wear, and can be removed for eating and cleaning, making them an excellent choice for teens and adults.”

Invisalign treatment involves a series of clear, custom-made aligners that gradually move teeth into their desired positions. These aligners are made from a smooth, clear plastic that is comfortable to wear and gentle on the gums and cheeks. Patients switch to a new set of aligners approximately every two weeks, allowing for gradual and precise tooth movement.

One of the key advantages of Invisalign is its nearly invisible appearance. Unlike traditional braces, Invisalign aligners are clear and discreet. Additionally, the aligners can be easily removed, allowing patients to enjoy their favorite foods and maintain good oral hygiene with ease.

At Exeter Smiles, patient care is the top priority. The team is dedicated to providing personalized treatment plans and comprehensive care throughout the Invisalign journey. In addition to Invisalign, Exeter Smiles also offers traditional braces in Allentown for only $3,995.

To schedule a consultation and learn more about the benefits of Invisalign in Allentown, please visit https://exeter-smiles.com/allentown-office/. New patients are welcome.

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at https://exeter-smiles.com/.

Dr. Joel Silman
Exeter Smiles
+1 610-401-0559
