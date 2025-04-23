Straightening Teeth in Reading: Exeter Smiles Keeps it Affordable

Exeter Smiles in Reading provides affordable braces to local residents.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Smiles is proud to announce that Reading area residents can find affordable braces in their hometown. For the all-encompassing price of $3,995, patients of Exeter Smiles will receive braces, x-rays, retainers, and coverage of emergency visits for a one-time cost.

"Everyone deserves a smile that they feel proud of," says dentist Dr. Joel Silman, owner of Exeter Smiles. "We believe that everyone should not only feel confident with themselves, but should be able to access care if they need it. This is why we keep our prices so low."

Besides affordable braces, Reading area residents can find Invisalign aligners at the practice as well. Invisalign differs from traditional braces as they are see through and completely removable.

"Some choose to pick Invisalign since they are transparent" says Dr. Silman. "Either treatment is a great option for people who want to change their smiles."

Traditional braces are known to be a faster method of teeth straightening, as they use metal wires and brackets to slowly push teeth together over time. Invisalign also shifts teeth, but at a slower rate since they are removable.

To learn more about affordable braces in Reading, or to schedule a free consultation, visit: https://exeter-smiles.com/reading-office/

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at https://exeter-smiles.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.