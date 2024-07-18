GEORGIA, July 18 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced new details for the historic $1.5 billion investment in transportation infrastructure around the state included in the Amended Fiscal Year 2024 budget. This funding will advance transportation projects reviewed by the State Transportation Board today during its monthly meeting while also serving as a down payment for future expansion as Georgia continues to experience record job and population growth.

“Over the last few years, we've welcomed unprecedented job creation to all regions of the Peach State, and this funding will ensure our already reliable infrastructure network can meet the needs of that incredible growth,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I want to thank the Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, and members of the General Assembly for their support of this generational investment as we work together to keep Georgia the best state for opportunity. In the months and years ahead, hardworking Georgians will see further improvements to the roads and bridges they drive each day."

First announced during the 2024 Legislative Session, this investment will more than double the state’s funding to cities and counties for local transportation infrastructure, provide an increase in funding for general aviation airports, resurface more state highways, accelerate the completion of key transportation projects already underway, and kickstart new strategic projects to prepare for Georgia’s future. Below is a summary of how the $1.5 billion will be spent:

Local Roads Funding ($250 million) – more than doubling State funding for every city and county for local transportation investments;

Capital Construction ($593 million) – increasing GDOT’s capital construction program by 58 percent to help manage cost increases due to inflation and expediting projects in GDOT’s existing pipeline of projects. Funding will help accelerate 24 projects by a total of 43 years;

Capital Maintenance ($50 million) – increasing GDOT’s capital maintenance budget by 32 percent to resurface state highways around the state;

Airport Aid ($98 million) – advancing improvements at various general aviation airports; and

Freight Program ($500 million) – funding a new program that includes 18 projects devoted to freight-carrying infrastructure which will improve efficiency, safety and reliability for the transportation of goods across Georgia.

“As the No. 1 state to build and grow a business, Georgia is not slowing down in our goal to increase economic opportunities,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Investing surplus budget funds in existing and future transportation infrastructure is critical to ensure our businesses can expand, goods and services can be transported, and our citizens arrive safely to their destinations. I want to thank Governor Kemp, Speaker Burns and Commissioner McMurry for their partnership to keep Georgia moving forward."

“Over the last several years, Georgia has witnessed unprecedented growth and development in every corner of the state,” said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. “This historic growth presents a significant opportunity to strengthen and secure our roads, bridges, and economic development centers that will face increased demand for the foreseeable future. We’re proud of the $1.5 billion investment in our critical infrastructure across Georgia and look forward to keeping our state and economy moving."

For more information on the $1.5 billion investment in Georgia’s transportation infrastructure and individual projects, click here or visit GDOT’s web page at https://ssf-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.