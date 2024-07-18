FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

Cleveland Park Drainage and Watershed Improvement Project – Virtual Public Meeting on July 29

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host a virtual public meeting to discuss the drainage improvements and stormwater management practices that are being considered to alleviate flooding conditions on Connecticut Avenue NW at the Cleveland Park Metro Station and nearby intersections. Project staff will present the proposed improvements to the Porter-Ordway Sewershed that are based on analyses and evaluations of stormwater sewers throughout the sewershed, the sewer trunk line on Porter Street NW, and the outfall where the stormwater drains into Rock Creek. Project components include storm drain upgrades and stormwater management improvements, including detention systems, west of Connecticut Avenue NW. East of Connecticut Avenue NW, proposed improvements include a new 42-inch trunk line on Porter Street NW. The improvements are designed to maintain the current maximum stormwater runoff rate and velocity at the Rock Creek outfall. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions and share their concerns and desires for stormwater management improvements within the project area.

WHAT: Cleveland Park Drainage and Watershed Improvements Project – Virtual Public Meeting

WHEN: Monday, July 29, 2024

TIME: 7:00-8:15 PM (including a presentation and Q&A)

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING:

Attendee Link: https://tinyurl.com/ClevelandParkMtg

Webinar Number: 2319 134 0157

Webinar Password: nrF8Jhh7ME2 (67385447 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by Phone: 1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington DC) | 1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada) | Access code: 2319 134 0157 | The Webex system may prompt you for an Attendee ID. This is not required. Press the # key to join the meeting.

Can't Make a Meeting?

Materials from this meeting will be available on the study website within 72 hours of its conclusion. Those who would like to comment on the study can do so by commenting on the project website.

Do you need assistance to participate?

DDOT is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the D.C. Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, D.C. Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above-protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act and will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

If you need special accommodations or Sign Language interpretation, please contact Xavier Davis, American Sign Language ADA Coordinator, at [email protected] or the Equity and Inclusion Division at [email protected] at least 72 business hours in advance of the meeting. ADA accommodations will be provided free of charge. For language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Victor Rodriguez, Title VI, and Language Access Coordinator, at [email protected] at least 72 hours in advance. These services will be provided free of charge.

###