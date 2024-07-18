Major I-87 Bridge Replacement Over WallKill River

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a major $23.7 million superstructure replacement project on the NYS Thruway (I-87) in the Town of Esopus in Ulster County. The approximately 360-foot-long, three-span structure bridge is located on I-87 and carries Thruway mainline traffic in both directions over the Wallkill River and State Route 213 (milepost 81.72) between exit 18 (New Paltz - Poughkeepsie - NY Route 299) and exit 19 (Kingston - NY Route 28 – Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge). Approximately 54,000 vehicles travel the bridge per day in both directions. The span opened to traffic in 1955 and is among the 75 percent of Thruway bridges that are more than 60 years old.

“New York State is making significant investments in essential transportation routes that link local communities and serve as catalysts for regional economies,” Governor Hochul said. “This project is one of many ongoing Capital Projects on the Thruway system, each translating into millions of toll dollars reinvested to maintain a dependable superhighway that serves commuters, commercial truckers and visitors.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority continues to modernize its 70-year-old infrastructure by investing in critical projects that enhance the safety and reliability of the Thruway system. Upgrading our transportation system is essential to the thousands of motorists who use the busy I-87 corridor every day.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, "This investment to replace the Thruway Bridge over the Wallkill River and State Route 213 in Esopus will make driving safer, upgrade our local infrastructure to better withstand severe weather, and improve protection of the Wallkill River. I appreciate the Thruway Authority and Governor Hochul for prioritizing road and bridge maintenance here in Ulster County.”

Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha said, "In addition to ensuring that the 54,000 people driving on the bridge each day get safely to their destinations, this investment will protect the Wallkill River by improving stormwater runoff and reducing erosion."

The project will be completed in three stages. The first stage, now underway, includes preparing the median crossover area for construction in 2025 and conducting concrete repairs on the existing abutments and piers. The second stage is expected to begin in 2025 and includes the removal of the existing northbound bridge superstructure and construction of the new northbound bridge, which includes replacing bearings, structural steel, the bridge deck and bridge approaches. Stage three is expected to begin in 2026 and includes the removal of the existing southbound superstructure and construction of the new southbound bridge, which includes replacing bearings, structural steel, the bridge deck and bridge approaches. The new bridge girders and other structural steel components will be metalized, which coats the steel to prevent rust and corrosion.

In Spring 2025, during the second stage of work, all northbound traffic will be shifted to the southbound side for work to construct the new northbound bridge. Traffic will be shifted back to the original configuration for the winter. In Spring 2026, when the third stage of work begins, all southbound traffic will be shifted onto the northbound side for work on the southbound bridge. Traffic will be shifted back to the original configuration once all work is complete by the end of 2026.

Harrison and Burrowes Bridge Constructions Inc. of Glenmont, NY is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be complete in Fall 2026. Work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change. During construction, motorists may encounter lane closures or brief traffic stoppages on the Thruway and State Route 213. All scheduled lane closures and stoppages will be posted on digital highway signs and the Thruway’s website.

The project also includes enhanced environmental measures to protect the Wallkill River, which is approximately 20 feet below the bridge. Throughout the construction process, measures for sedimentation and erosion control will be implemented to prevent any discharge into surface waters. Additionally, when completed, all soil will be stabilized using seed and/or mulch to enhance stormwater runoff efficiency. Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding a work zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. Violation fines will be issued to the vehicle’s registered owner by mail. More information on the program can be found here.

The Authority’s 2024 Budget invests a total of $451 million to support its Capital Program, which is expected to invest $2.4 billion into capital projects over the next five years — a $500 million increase following the recently enacted toll adjustment. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately half of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 lane miles as well as projects on approximately 90 of Thruway’s 817 bridges.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download the mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority's interactive Traveler Map which features live traffic cameras. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway. For more information, follow the Thruway on Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit the DOT website.