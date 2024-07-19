'What's Bugging Me' Podcast Tackles Trump Assassination Attempt

WBM EPISODE 86 COVER Elon Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network, new episode up every Thursday.

Veteran journalist Dennis Kneale: Was it Incompetence or Conspiracy?

This assassination attempt changes everything. It's unlocked a groundswell of new support for President Trump and turned him into a hero for even some people who dislike him."” — Dennis Kneale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 86th episode of his podcast "What's Bugging Me" on the Ricochet platform, longtime journalist Dennis Kneale delves into the recent failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump and its far-reaching implications.

Kneale examines the incident from multiple angles, discussing:

- The Secret Service's role and questions of incompetence vs. conspiracy

- Unusual stock market activity preceding the attempt

- The surge in public support for Trump, including among unexpected demographics

- Media coverage and political reactions to the event

- Potential impacts on ongoing legal cases against Trump

- The Republican National Convention's response

The host analyzes how this dramatic event has reshaped the political landscape, potentially boosting Trump's appeal across various voter groups. Kneale suggests the incident may have given Trump a "halo effect," increasing his support even among some previous critics.

The episode also covers other recent developments in the 2024 presidential race, including:

- Trump's selection of Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate

- A federal judge's dismissal of the secret documents case against Trump

- President Biden's recent COVID-19 diagnosis

Kneale offers pointed criticism of mainstream media coverage of the assassination attempt, accusing some outlets of downplaying the severity of the incident in their initial reporting. He contrasts this with social media reactions and statements from public figures like UFC president Dana White.

Throughout the episode, Kneale intersperses audio clips from various sources to illustrate his points, including news reports, social media posts, and interviews with political figures.

"This assassination attempt changes everything," Kneale states in the episode. "It's unlocked a groundswell of new support for President Trump and turned him into a hero for even some people who dislike him."

Listeners can find the full episode of "What's Bugging Me" on the Ricochet platform, here:

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/assassination-attempt-ineptitude-conspiracy-theories-and-finger-pointing/

The latest episode also is on Apple Podcasts, here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-bugging-me/id1657007934

About Dennis Kneale:

Dennis Kneale is a veteran journalist with extensive experience in print, television, and digital media. He is writing a book for HarperCollins on "The Leadership Brilliance of Elon Musk."

