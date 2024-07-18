Last Virtual Meetings For Hawai‘i Island and Kaua‘i On Statewide Transportation Improvements

Main, News Posted on Jul 18, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that HDOT will be hosting its second and final round of virtual public informational meetings to discuss the final draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Federal Fiscal Years 2025-2028 (+2)

The STIP is a four-year programming implementation document that identifies state and county transportation projects, statewide, to be funded in part with Federal Highway and Transit funds.

HDOT will conduct a last round of meetings to share the proposed, fiscally constrained FFY 2025-2028 (+2) STIP that will be submitted to Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for approval.

Visit the 2025-2028 (+2) STIP website https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/25-28-STIP-Development-Public-Platform/4m9h-zhyb to view project location maps and survey results.

The virtual public informational meeting schedules for Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi are:

Hawai‘i Island meeting – Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Teams meeting Link:

Dial in by phone: 808-829-4853 Use conference ID: 319790966

Kaua‘i meeting – Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Teams meeting Link:

Dial in by phone: 808-829-4853 Use Conference ID: 772774351

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g. sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office (808-587-2160 or [email protected]) prior to the meeting date. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

Comments regarding the final STIP may be submitted by Monday, August 12, 2024 using the contact information below.

Highway Planning Branch

869 Punchbowl Street, Room 301

Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96813

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 808-587-1787

STIP projects on the islands of Oʻahu and Maui are programmed through the Oʻahu Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization. For more information see:

Oahu TIP

Maui TIP

