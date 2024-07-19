RockWallet Receives an Arkansas Money Transmitter License
EINPresswire.com/ -- RockWallet LLC, makers of the self-custodial, multi-currency wallet that makes it easy to buy, use, store and trade digital assets quickly and securely, today announced the successful receipt of an Arkansas Money Transmitter License (“MTL”).
The MTL enables RockWallet’s customers in Arkansas to buy, sell and swap their digital assets in addition to holding them securely in its self-custody app.
“Recieving this Money Transmitter Licence in the state of Arkansas allows us to continue our journey of empowering our customers to take control of their digital assets wherever they reside,” said Steve Bailey, Co-Founder and President of RockWallet. “We're constantly working to bring our full functionality to as many people as possible and steps like this help to show them why they should make us their wallet of choice to easily manage, access and use their digital assets.”
Since its founding, RockWallet has been keenly focused on carefully adhering to the legal and regulatory standards that govern the financial services industry. This has allowed it to rapidly expand its offering to an increasingly large segment of the public. Download RockWallet from the Apple or Google Play stores.
ABOUT ROCKWALLET:
RockWallet is a financial technology company made up of people who think differently about how digital assets can be managed, accessed, and used. We believe in the transformational capabilities of blockchain technology with the vision for anyone to access and thrive in the digital economy. Our mission is to help clients make the most of the opportunities available by building products that empower people to navigate digital asset usage and invest easily, securely, and confidently.
RockWallet’s self-custodial, multi-currency wallet puts clients in charge of their digital assets, and our mobile-first app makes it easy to buy, use, store, and swap the top cryptocurrencies quickly, all in one place. RockWallet is built on the BRD open-source code — the first and best mobile digital asset wallet — and has been trusted by millions since 2014. For more information, visit https://www.rockwallet.com/
Jordan Markowski
