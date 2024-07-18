Attorney General Jackley Announces Wyoming Woman Pleads Guilty to One Count of Grand Theft By Exploitation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 18, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Gillette, Wyo. woman has pleaded guilty to one count of felony Grand Theft by Exploitation for stealing almost $94,000 from the property of another person.

Alexa Shay Kinney, 33, entered the guilty plea on Monday, July 15, in Pennington County Circuit Court. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine when she is sentenced Sept. 9.

The theft occurred in 2017.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

