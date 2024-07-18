Williams AV Acquires TeachLogic, Expanding Its Assistive Communication Product Portfolio and Education Market Presence
Integration of sound reinforcement products expands Williams AV’s footprint in the education sector.
We look forward to expanding our footprint in the education market with TeachLogic products in the U.S. and internationally.”EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Williams AV has announced the acquisition of TeachLogic, which specializes in sound reinforcement solutions for K-12 classrooms. TeachLogic’s products complement Williams AV’s assistive communication portfolio and mission to empower connections and create inclusive spaces.
— President of Williams AV, Brad Kautzer
For 30 years, TeachLogic has been addressing a critical barrier to learning: poor room acoustics. Serving the U.S. education market, their advanced audio systems ensure all students have equal access to the teacher’s voice and other classroom audio sources, providing clear instruction throughout the classroom. Dozens of academic studies have shown when teachers use properly installed soundfield systems like those that TeachLogic makes, academic gains include up to a 15% increase in students’ math and reading scores and a 30% improvement in comprehension for ELL students.
“A teacher’s voice volume decreases almost 30% by the time it reaches the back of the room,” said Brad Kautzer, President and CEO of Williams AV. “The TeachLogic system evenly distributes sound across the classroom, aiding in classroom management and audio intelligibility and reducing the need for repetition. This benefits all students, regardless of whether they have hearing loss,” Kautzer added.
Williams AV has led the assistive communication market for nearly 50 years. Initially known for its assistive listening products often used by older adults with hearing loss, the company has since expanded its offerings to solutions that address audio challenges in various environments and applications. Today, Williams AV provides assistive communication not only for assistive listening but also offers products that deliver intelligible audio for language interpretation and intercom applications, as well as for guided tours and entertainment applications.
“We’re excited to join Williams AV,” said Ron Canfield, VP of Education Business Development. “The combined business accelerates TeachLogic’s capacity to innovate and enhance our product offerings for our customers, while expanding our market reach in the education market.”
"The acquisition aligns perfectly with Williams AV's strategic objectives," said Kautzer. "Both companies are passionate about creating inclusive spaces with intelligible audio. This underscores our commitment to growth and innovation. We look forward to expanding our footprint in the education market with TeachLogic products in the U.S. and internationally.”
About Williams AV
Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Williams AV is a pioneer in designing and manufacturing professional and consumer assistive communication technology. Since 1976, the company has been breaking down communication barriers with innovative technology that enhances intelligibility and fosters meaningful connections. Williams AV's comprehensive product portfolio includes assistive listening, interpretation, intercom, guided tours, and entertainment offerings, reflecting a commitment to creating seamless and inclusive communication experiences.
Williams AV is synonymous with innovation, quality, and service, supported by a global network of distributors and integrators in over 60 countries. These partners design and install Williams AV products in venues ranging from classrooms and courtrooms to houses of worship and stadiums, while consumer products are used daily in homes worldwide.
Williams AV – Empowering Connections Through Assistive Communication.
Learn more at www.WilliamsAV.com
About TeachLogic
Since 1994, TeachLogic has been designing and developing specialized sound field systems tailored for educators. With innovative products installed in over 70,000 classrooms worldwide, TeachLogic's best-in-class audio systems are renowned for their reliability and user-friendliness. When combined with wireless microphones and assistive listening systems, TeachLogic becomes an indispensable instructional aid, enhancing lesson comprehension and promoting on-task behavior. These premier audio systems also support essential integrations to ensure all school communications—such as pages, fire alarms, and security alerts—are heard.
Learn more at www.TeachLogic.com
