Public Meeting Notice: Post-Adjudication Reparative Program Working Group on July 24

As of May 23rd, email addresses for Judiciary staff, judges, justices and Vermont state courts have migrated to email addresses ending in @vtcourts.gov. Emails sent to state courts, Judiciary offices, and to state court personnel at their old @vermont.gov email addresses are no longer forwarding to the new @vtcourts.gov email addresses. Please note this change and update records accordingly.

Click here for information regarding court operations, including participating in remote hearings.

