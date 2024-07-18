"The Coals of Fire" Depicts Generational Family Saga During Atlantic Slave Trade
Merenptah Asante explores reincarnation with humor and tragedyBIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to author Merenptah Asante in the black zeitgeist, black people do not truly die as the soul lives on and will return. Asante explores this profound concept with his novel, "The Coals of Fire," chronicling the generations of a family and the experiences of souls as they are reincarnated across the years.
Asante explores generational ties of a bloodline spanning many years through the perspective of various narrators who recount their struggles with humor, comedy and tragedy.
This narrative depicts the eternity of the soul as zero time as it is everlasting and reincarnates, so every child and every new generation is a returning ancestor who comes back from the eternal to the physical plane. The soul in the body is manifested from spiritual to physical being that is made flesh.
That flesh is what faces the trials and tribulations, as well as the highs and the lows, of the world across the eras. Asante portrays the horrors of the Atlantic slave trade faced by the ancestors and how this affected the generations of a family as they were uprooted and taken to new lands by oppressors and colonizers, great powers and empires that waged war with one another, rising and falling over the centuries as they defined the contours of the world. “The Coals of Fire” explores this, along with other issues and topics, in its multi-generational storyline.
According to Asante, this is along the lines of: "ln principio erat Verbum et Deus erat Verbum." This means "In the beginning existed the Word and the Word existed with the God, and a God was the Word." He also cites the second tenet of Ras Tafari: "Almighty God is a living man!"
In the pages of "The Coals of Fire" readers will see, through the perspective of the reincarnated individuals, how their lives unfolded across generations in various settings from a simpler existence, to one subjugated by foreign forces and sent across the world as human cargo, to a struggle to gain freedom and humanity.
About the Author
Merenptah Asante is from Birmingham UK. A retired English Lecturer, he is the father of three with six grandchildren.
