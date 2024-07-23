Gitcha, Real Estate’s Newest Disruptor, Earns Spot as Inman Innovator Award Finalist
Bend startup Gitcha, finalist for Inman's Innovator of the Year, revolutionizes real estate with "in-search-of" marketplace. Competes with Zillow, Realtor.com.
It's an honor to be a finalist among industry leaders," said Cooper. "Our goal is to support buyers and agents innovatively. Inman's recognition of our vision is incredibly meaningful.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gitcha, the first-of-its-kind "in-search-of" real estate marketplace, and its founder, Dan Cooper, have been named finalists for Inman News' prestigious Innovator of the Year award. Cooper stands alongside CEOs of industry giants like Zillow, CoStar (Homes.com), and Realtor.com in this recognition. Inman News is a leading real estate industry information source and has honored the top innovators in real estate since 1998.
"It's an honor to be named a finalist among such esteemed industry leaders," said Cooper. "Our goal has always been to support buyers and their agents in innovative ways. Inman's recognition of our vision is incredibly meaningful."
Gitcha's nomination celebrates its revolutionary, forward-thinking solutions that revolve around market transparency.
The platform brings three game-changing innovations to the market: The Buyer Listing Service™, a streamlined process for buyer agents to state requested concessions, and real-time, specific buyer-demand data capture. These unique features set Gitcha apart from its traditional counterparts.
While designed to benefit all real estate stakeholders, Gitcha's buyer-focused format is particularly timely as the industry adapts to change. The platform aligns with anticipated industry shifts, considering the NAR's recent antitrust settlement terms, helping agents seamlessly transition to new practices.
Gitcha has also been named a finalist for the Company of the Year Award alongside industry leaders such as CoStar Group, Lone Wolf, and CoreLogic.
For more information about the Inman Innovator Awards, please visit www.inman.com/innovator-awards.
About Gitcha: Gitcha is the first "in-search-of" marketplace for real estate, where properties are matched according to buyers' wants and needs to maximize exposure and create more opportunities for both property owners and buyers. With its demand-driven marketplace, real-time insights, and innovative features, Gitcha is transforming how buyers, sellers, and agents navigate real estate transactions. Gitcha is not just facilitating deals—it's reshaping how the entire industry understands and responds to market demand. See where real estate ambitions meet their match at www.gitcha.com
