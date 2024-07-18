Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics Launches New Website and Celebrates Feature on KRQE News
Enhancing patient experience with innovative hair restoration and aesthetic services, Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics launches new website.
Hair restoration is my passion because I see the life changing positive impact it has on people once they begin treatment”ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website, offering an enhanced user experience and comprehensive information on its innovative services. This milestone comes alongside a recent feature on KRQE News, highlighting the clinic’s commitment to excellence in the field of hair restoration and aesthetics.
A Hub for Advanced Hair Restoration and Aesthetic Treatments
The new website, http://precisionmedicalhair.com, is a testament to Precision Medical’s dedication to providing state-of-the-art solutions for hair restoration and aesthetic enhancement. The site features detailed descriptions of the various treatments and services available, allowing patients to make informed decisions about their care.
Comprehensive Hair Restoration Services
At Precision Medical, patients can access a wide range of hair restoration services designed to address various levels of hair loss. The clinic specializes in Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), a minimally invasive technique that offers natural-looking results with minimal downtime. Additionally, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy is available, harnessing the body’s own healing processes to stimulate hair growth and improve hair density.
Aesthetic Services for Enhanced Beauty
Beyond hair restoration, Precision Medical offers an array of aesthetic services aimed at rejuvenating and enhancing natural beauty. These include:
Botox: Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with this popular injectable treatment.
Dermal Fillers: Restore volume and smooth out facial contours for a more youthful appearance.
Microneedling: Improve skin texture and tone by stimulating collagen production.
Laser Treatments: Address various skin concerns, including pigmentation and scarring, with advanced laser technology.
Meet Dr. Chris Plaman, M.D.
The driving force behind Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics is Dr. Chris Plaman, M.D., a highly skilled and compassionate physician with a deep commitment to patient care. Dr. Plaman is double board-certified in General Surgery and Plastic Surgery, having completed his General Surgery residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago and his Plastic Surgery residency at the University of New Mexico. With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Plaman has honed his expertise in the field of hair restoration and aesthetics, delivering personalized care that combines medical proficiency with an artistic touch.
Dr. Plaman is known for his meticulous attention to detail and his ability to create natural-looking results that enhance his patients’ confidence and well-being. His dedication to ongoing education and innovation ensures that Precision Medical remains at the forefront of the industry.
A Vision for the Future
Dr. Plaman envisions Precision Medical as a leader in hair restoration and aesthetic treatments, continuously advancing to meet the evolving needs of patients. The new website is a crucial step in this journey, providing a platform to educate and engage with the community.
Tune into KRQE News
To learn more about Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics, viewers can tune into KRQE News, where Dr. Plaman discusses the latest advancements in hair restoration and aesthetic treatments. The segment provides valuable insights into the clinic’s approach and the transformative impact of its services.
