Colorado judge makes judgement in favor of Republican defendants in election integrity case

A judgment by Democratic Judge Charlotte Sweeney favoring conservative defendant Holly Kasun in an election integrity case was made hours ago in a CO court.
A judgment by Democratic Judge Charlotte Sweeney favoring conservative defendant Holly Kasun in an election integrity case was made Thursday in a Colorado court. Case No. 1:22-cv-00581-CNS-NRN
Holly Kasun, one of the founders of the U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP), was accused by The Colorado Montana Wyoming State Area Conference of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Colorado, and Mi Familia Vota of violating the Voting Rights Act and the Reconstruction-era Ku Klux Klan Act.
“This decision is significant in part due to its timing. It is a strike against lawfare, where national organizations file outrageous and vitriolic lawsuits against community organizers and salt-of-the-earth citizens, then go in search of a voter willing to claim intimidation,” said Michael Wynne, one of Kasun’s attorneys, after the judgment.
Holly Kasun was represented by attorneys from Gregor Wynne Arney.
The judge questioned attempts to suggest Colorado Secretary of State employees were 'intimidated voters.' Cross-examination of two of the plaintiffs' witnesses undermined allegations of intimidation.
"This has turned into a broader matter than it needs to be. This hearing isn’t about Jan. 6, the Colorado Secretary of State, or the validity of the election," Judge Sweeney stated in open court. "I want you to focus on what we’re discussing, which is whether these three individuals intimidated voters."
“They didn’t prove their claims and I think Plaintiffs’ organizations engaging in lawfare may want to consider exercising more restraint before taking media reports as fact and spending donors' valuable resources to try to restrict other people’s speech, even if, and maybe especially if, they disagree with it,” Cameron Powell, one of Kasun’s attorneys said.
The firm advises, represents, and partners with individuals, small businesses, and companies of various sizes in the State of Texas, throughout the nation, and around the globe. Their attorneys are subject matter experts in our fields and assist our business and corporate clients in navigating the increasingly complex intersection between the business community and the legal landscape. The firm has assembled one of the strongest white-collar defense teams in Tesxas, with expertise in state, federal, and appellate aspects of the practice.
