UST Aviation Services Unveils Electric Towbarless Tractor at Chicago O'Hare International Airport
UST Aviation, a leader in aircraft repositioning, has acquired a TBL-50 Electric Towbarless Tractor.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UST Aviation Services LLC, a leader in aircraft repositioning, airport hangar solutions, and aircraft maintenance services, announces that it has acquired and put into operation a TBL-50 Electric Towbarless Tractor for the aircraft repositioning service at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. As one of the first in the country to utilize an electric towbarless tractor, UST Aviation aligns with Chicago O’Hare’s sustainability initiatives that reduce the airport's environmental impact. The Swedish-made electric towbarless tractor by Kalmar Motor AB offers an efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for moving airplanes at one of the world’s busiest airports.
Traditional tow bar tractors are often cumbersome and time-consuming, resulting in prolonged downtimes and elevated operational costs. UST Aviation’s new electric towbarless tractor addresses these challenges for push back and maintenance towing of commuter and narrow body aircraft such as Gulfstream, ATR, DASH 8, Embraer, CRJ, A220, B737, A318, A319, A320, A321, and others. The TBL-50 electric towbarless tractor also increases efficiency by conserving fuel and cutting expenses, saving almost 6 gallons of jet fuel that a typical aircraft would burn for each minute of taxiing on the tarmac.
Key Features:
• Motor type: electric with an on-board diesel generator for range extension
• Lift capacity cradle: 24,251 pounds
• Speed: solo 18.6/miles/hour; tow 14.3/miles/hour
• Force Monitoring System: enables constant and accurate measuring of tow and brake force, as well as turn force and angle, making it possible to handle commuter aircraft towbarless with absolute security
• Dock without moving or lifting the aircraft
“We are thrilled to introduce our new electric towbarless tractor at Chicago O'Hare,” said Mayank Tripathi, President of UST Aviation. “This new electric tractor, along with our current fleet of towbarless tractors, reflects our capability, capacity, and commitment to providing aircraft repositioning service to the greater Chicago O’Hare airport.”
To access our services or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.ustaviation.com or contact our customer service team at 1-847-299-8444.
About UST Aviation Services LLC:
UST Aviation Services LLC is a leader in aircraft repositioning, airport hangar solutions, and aircraft maintenance services. It focuses on sustainability, efficiency, and safety in the commercial aviation industry and serves the Chicago O’Hare International Airport and throughout the country.
