New York Festivals Advertising Awards Announces 2024 Special Industry Awards
NYF Announces Jung von Matt AG - Agency of the Year, McCann Worldgroup - Agency Network of the Year, and IPG Awarded Holding Company of the Year
Honors like these underscore the depth of talent across IPG, and further validate our commitment to blend creative storytelling with advanced data and technology in the service of our client’s success”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards announced the Special Industry Awards for the 2024 competition.
— Philippe Krakowsky, CEO, Interpublic Group
New York Festivals Advertising Awards Special Industry Awards honor those companies whose multi-award winning campaigns demonstrate innovation and creativity.
This honor is the ultimate recognition celebrating holding companies, networks, and agencies whose cutting edge work has not only inspired and engaged consumers but also fostered brand affinity.
The 2024 Industry Award recipients are determined by the number of top-scoring entries that earn trophies within the competitions based on scores determined by the New York Festivals 2024 Executive Jury.
These award-winning companies have set new standards in the industry and left a lasting impact on the advertising and communications world.
Agency of the Year – Jung von Matt AG
Jung von Matt AG was awarded the prestigious Agency of the Year Award. The agency earned an impressive number of Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies for their ground-breaking work for top-tier clients including adidas, BMW, Hamburg Marketing GmbH, Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), Deutscher Sparkassen- und Giroverband e.V. & S-Communication Services GmbH, Opel Automobile GmbH, and Hyundai.
The Agency of the Year title is awarded to an advertising agency that earns the highest score for outstanding creative work across all mediums.
"We are delighted to have been recognized by the NYF jury for our work. A wonderful confirmation for our clients, a great motivation for our teams to continue to give their best in our assignments. And on top of that, we are happy to change our world a little with creativity through works that stand up against Nazis or for the climate and more diversity in our society."— Dörte Spengler-Ahrens, Partner/Non-Executive Creative Chairwoman, Jung von Matt and Jan Harbeck, Partner Jung von Matt+/Managing Director, Jung von Matt SPREE
Agency Network of the Year – McCann Worldgroup
McCann Worldgroup was honored with the 2024 Network of the Year Award for their trailblazing achievements within the advertising industry on a global scale. This esteemed award recognizes the advertising agency network that achieves the highest score for its entries in all mediums and produces the leading caliber of top scoring creative work across all of its agencies that was submitted within the competition.
“NY Festivals is always a special show. This year was even more so, as the Super Jury that debuted in 2024 counted among its members some of the biggest and most respected names in our industry.
That is why winning the coveted Network of the Year has even more significance for McCann Worldgroup. In a season that has seen our agencies and clients going together on stage at all the award shows, this is the icing on the cake. I can’t thank enough all our people, partners, and clients for keeping our bar as high as ever.”—Javier Campopiano, Global Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup and McCann
Holding Company of the Year – IPG
IPG was honored with the title of 2024 Holding Company of the Year. This distinguished award acknowledges the holding company that has earned the highest combined score for all entries in all mediums, based on the collective points earned across its extensive network and agencies.
“Honors like these underscore the depth of talent across IPG, and further validate our commitment to blend creative storytelling with advanced data and technology in the service of our client’s success,” commented Interpublic Group CEO Philippe Krakowsky. “Congratulations to McCann Worldgroup and all our teams for the exceptional work that resulted in this recognition. This accolade – awarded by our peers – reflects on the quality of our people and craft, and inspires us to continue to innovate going forward.”
Global Brand of the Year – TyC Sports
TyC Sports, the Argentine pay television sports channel, based in Buenos Aires was honored with the esteemed Global Brand of the Year Award. This prestigious honor recognizes a brand that excels across all mediums, earning the highest score for its outstanding campaigns and distinguishes itself through innovative and creative marketing while demonstrating effective communications.
Celebrating breakthrough achievements, this global brand also earned the prestigious Best of Show Award, 1 Grand Award, and 2 NYF Gold Towers for the top-scoring short film “Hotel La Argentina.” The film follows a humble hotel's journey to earn a third star. After Argentina's FIFA World Cup win in 2022, the nation added a third star to its emblem. A year later, TyC Sports upgraded Hotel Argentina, a two-star hotel near Buenos Aires, with new amenities to commemorate the World Cup's anniversary, producing a short film that captivated the entire country.
Film Production Company of the Year – Virgen Films Argentina
Virgen Films Argentina was in the spotlight, earning the distinguished Film Production Company of the Year Award for their excellent work for Hotel La Argentina the Best of Show winning campaign work for Mercado McCann Argentina for client TyC Sports. Virgen Films also contributed to Mercado McCann earning 1 prestigious Grand Award and 2 NYF Gold Towers.
View the 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards Industry Awards Showreel featuring winners and Executive Jury insights.
For more information on the 2024 New York Festivals Advertising Awards and to view the 2024 winner’s showcase visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries worldwide and is judged by an international jury of more than 200+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury. New York Festivals jury panels collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
NYFHealth ® Awards
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.
2024 NYF Advertising Industry Awards: Winners & Executive Jury Insights