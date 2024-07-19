Noted Attorney Tina M. Patterson to Address National Seminar on Medicare and Medicaid for Attorneys and Accountants

Tina M. Patterson, Esq., is the Principal Attorney at the Patterson Justice Counsel PLLC. A sought-after speaker and authority in the areas of law and executive leadership, Patterson regularly serves as a panelist and keynote speaker at events nationwide. Attorney Patterson conducted her "Planning For Success" seminar to business leaders in historic central business district of downtown Detroit, Michigan on the topic of estate and business succession planning. Tina M. Patterson, Esq. delivered an opening address before a crowd of corporate and business executives on the topic of leadership and influence at the prestigious Townsend Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan.

National Nonprofit Taps Veteran Attorney Patterson to Address Seminar on Medicare and Medicaid for Lawyers and Accountants Oct. 29

Legacy and generational impact serve at the core of my work and purpose. I look forward to helping the next generation of lawyers and accountants enhance their skills to better serve their clients.” — Tina M. Patterson, Esq.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tina M. Patterson, Esq., a widely respected attorney who writes and speaks on issues such as estate planning and building generational legacy for families, is set to address the upcoming Michigan Medicare and Medicaid Planning Update in the fall.



Patterson has accepted an invitation to conduct a presentation before lawyers and accountants about Financial Planning for the Elderly and Disabled at the national gathering.



The event, organized by HalfMoon Education, Inc., a national organization that provides continuing education to licensed professionals including lawyers, accountants, and engineers, is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Continuing education credit for accountants will be issued through the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.

Attorney Patterson is the Principal Attorney of the esteemed law firm Patterson Justice Counsel, PLLC. She is also the President and Director of Research at The PuLSE Institute, a nationally renowned independent, nonpartisan anti-poverty think tank. Both organizations are headquartered in the historic city of Detroit, Michigan USA.

A former United States Federal Government Attorney, Patterson, served in one of the Federal Government’s key agencies that administers benefits for millions of Americans, the Social Security Administration (SSA), where she trained at SSA Hearing and Appeals Division Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, just outside the nation's capital.

In her role at the Social Security Administration, Patterson was designated as an Attorney Advisor to Administrative Law Judges across the United States and United States Territories, including Puerto Rico. She advised judges and wrote judicial opinions concerning Title II and Title XVI Social Security Benefits, which ensured judicial integrity and the legitimacy of the adjudicative process in the application of the law in granting relief to Social Security beneficiaries.



As a veteran legal practitioner, Attorney Patterson leads clients on the transformational journey of becoming the legacy pioneers of their generation through properly and appropriately planning, preparing, protecting, preserving, and passing their valuable assets, financial wealth, and wisdom for the benefit of succeeding generations.



Committed to her craft, Patterson holds a Certificate of Completion in the Probate and Estate Planning Certification Program through the Institute of Continuing Education in Michigan. A skilled advocate in the courtroom, Patterson is also dedicated to helping clients navigate the difficulties presented by legal challenges and effectively guides and represents them when confronting conflicts in the complex court process.



“I look forward to helping the next generation of lawyers and accountants enhance their skills and practices to better serve their clients. Effective representation and enhanced expertise can leave an immeasurable impact on solving problems for so many clients, and as professionals in the field of law and related disciplines with high-level skillsets, we should strive to do just that,” Patterson said.

“For this reason, legacy and generational impact has been the core of my work and purpose in life, and this includes the all-important topic of protecting and preserving assets and financial well-being to leave the next generation on better financial footing than the last.”

Patterson continued, “In this respect, I am honored to share my knowledge and expertise in a critical area such as financial planning, particularly for the benefit of those most in need of protection such as the elderly and disabled communities.”

A sought-after speaker and authority in the areas of law and executive leadership, Patterson regularly fields invitations as a panelist and keynote speaker at national and global events. Previously, Patterson was a featured speaker at The PuLSE Institute’s Global Women’s History Month program with keynote by UN Under-Secretary General, Dr. Natalia Kanem. She has also addressed diverse professional groups and organizations including doctors, corporate executives, scientists, and healthcare professionals on influence and leadership in their organizations.

In addition, Patterson has provided her expertise in seminars and workshops to business owners and individuals seeking to protect their assets and preserve their legacies for future generations. Her previous educational presentations include, Planning For Success: Stop Fearing and Start Freeing Your Family and Business for Lasting Legacy, as well as the Secure Your Legacy MasterClass.

Further event details and registration for the Michigan Medicare and Medicaid Planning Update are forthcoming.

To follow the work of Attorney Patterson and access her MasterClass series visit www.pattersonjustice.com.

Inquiries: contact press@pattersonjustice.com.