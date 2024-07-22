ÉTOILE Announces Launch of ÉTOILE PRO: A Dedicated Line of Premium Kit Products for Beauty Professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- ÉTOILE, the leading name in innovative beauty storage solutions and accessories, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest collection exclusively designed for beauty professionals, ÉTOILE PRO. The collection will debut with a single product, a professional version of the brand's iconic travel cases, with a second product scheduled for release in September 2024. You can shop the line exclusively on etoilecollective.com and etoilecollective.com.au.
ÉTOILE PRO is set to revolutionize the professional beauty industry with its commitment to innovation, quality, and longevity. The collection will debut with the Everyday Artist Kit, an elevated and professional take on their existing Large Cosmetic Travel Case for artists. This new version, incorporating valuable customer and top beauty professional’s feedback, features an added top storage compartment with additional pockets, a sturdier and taller divider base, makeup brush holders, waterproof zippers, a luxe Nylon exterior, and premium hardware. Priced at $150 USD, the initial launch promises to set new standards in makeup artistry equipment. Additionally, all products in the ÉTOILE PRO line will come with a 5-year limited warranty, ensuring long-lasting quality and reliability.
"Since our inception, professional makeup artists and hair stylists have always been an integral part of ÉTOILE,” says Michelle Hu, founder of ÉTOILE. “However, as the brand grew, it felt as though we were losing the ability to speak directly to this highly valued group. Products for them were being lost on the website and, equally, were a distraction to the rest of our customers. As such, we are so excited to be creating this new space with dedicated focus on professional artists and their craft, alongside a new Instagram account @etoile.pro. This line aims to empower makeup artists with innovative, high-quality, and enduring artistry equipment for their professional journey."
Looking to the future, ÉTOILE plans to expand the professional line significantly, building out a comprehensive range of kit products tailored to the diverse needs of makeup artists and hair stylists. Whether preferring a suitcase, pouches, or a backpack, ÉTOILE is committed to listening to artists and delivering products that meet their unique requirements. ÉTOILE PRO is now available to shop on etoilecollective.com. Campaign images are available HERE.
About ÉTOILE
ÉTOILE is an accessories brand built around the culture and routine of getting ready, offering thoughtfully designed travel and storage products. Founded in 2016 in the heart of Australia, ÉTOILE is dedicated to simplifying the ever-growing complexity of beauty routines. Founder, Michelle Hu, recognized the need to bring order to the chaos of modern beauty regimens. She understood that beauty isn't just about products; it's about the experience. That's why they prioritize function, form, and purpose in everything they create. Their products are shoppable on Amazon, Revolve, Anthropologie, and their website!
