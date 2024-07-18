Retrofitting Flood-Prone Residential Buildings

Designed to offer engineering and economic guidance specifically targeted at architects, engineers, and local code enforcement officials. It focuses on retrofitting existing one- to four-family residential structures in areas prone to flooding. The course aims to present retrofitting measures that are creative and practical, compliant with applicable floodplain regulations, and generally satisfactory to homeowners.

The curriculum includes a comprehensive overview of flood-proofing and retrofitting concepts, the regulatory framework governing these activities, design parameters, and the considerations involved in conducting benefit-cost analysis and assessing technical feasibility. A notable feature of this course is a design activity centered around a real-life case study, providing participants with practical experience. Additionally, it includes a computer laboratory session featuring hands-on exercises using FEMA's benefit-cost analysis program modules, further enhancing the learning experience.

Objectives

Recognize when code regulations, floodplain management, and standard design solutions make some retrofitting measures inappropriate. Utilize a step-by-step approach to the relocation process. Utilize design calculation worksheets to compute standard technical details and specifications for dry floodproofing. Utilize a step-by-step approach to the wet floodwall design process. Compute economic benefits in terms of the avoided future flood damage and associated costs.

Delivery Details