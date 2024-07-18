IS-279.A: Introduction to Retrofitting Flood-Prone Residential Buildings

This course is designed to provide essential, nontechnical information about retrofitting existing flood-prone residential structures as presented in the third edition of FEMA P-259, Engineering Principles and Practices for Retrofitting Flood-Prone Residential Structures.

Objectives

Identify the following basic retrofitting methods that are appropriate for one- to four-family residential buildings in flood-prone areas (except Zone V):

Identify National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy, regulations, building codes, and standards that govern retrofitting projects.

Evaluate the suitability of retrofitting measures for individual residential buildings.

Understand the flood-related and non-flood-related factors that control the design and selection of a retrofitting measure.

Delivery Details