IS-279.A: Introduction to Retrofitting Flood-Prone Residential Buildings
This course is designed to provide essential, nontechnical information about retrofitting existing flood-prone residential structures as presented in the third edition of FEMA P-259, Engineering Principles and Practices for Retrofitting Flood-Prone Residential Structures.
Objectives
- Identify the following basic retrofitting methods that are appropriate for one- to four-family residential buildings in flood-prone areas (except Zone V):
- Identify National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy, regulations, building codes, and standards that govern retrofitting projects.
- Evaluate the suitability of retrofitting measures for individual residential buildings.
- Understand the flood-related and non-flood-related factors that control the design and selection of a retrofitting measure.
Delivery Details
Prerequisites
0312 or IS-279.a and IS-386
Audience
- Architects
- Engineers
- Floodplain managers
- Code officials
- Designers
- Hazard mitigation/municipal planners
- Professionals in hazard mitigation, planning, zoning, public works and other related sectors
Delivery Options
Emergency Management Institute IS
Duration
Hours: 10