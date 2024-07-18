Submit Release
IS-279.A: Introduction to Retrofitting Flood-Prone Residential Buildings

This course is designed to provide essential, nontechnical information about retrofitting existing flood-prone residential structures as presented in the third edition of FEMA P-259, Engineering Principles and Practices for Retrofitting Flood-Prone Residential Structures.

Objectives

  • Identify the following basic retrofitting methods that are appropriate for one- to four-family residential buildings in flood-prone areas (except Zone V):
  • Identify National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy, regulations, building codes, and standards that govern retrofitting projects.
  • Evaluate the suitability of retrofitting measures for individual residential buildings.
  • Understand the flood-related and non-flood-related factors that control the design and selection of a retrofitting measure.

Delivery Details

Prerequisites

0312 or IS-279.a and IS-386

Audience

  • Architects
  • Engineers
  • Floodplain managers
  • Code officials
  • Designers
  • Hazard mitigation/municipal planners
  • Professionals in hazard mitigation, planning, zoning, public works and other related sectors

Delivery Options

Emergency Management Institute IS

Duration

Hours: 10

