BurglarGARD® Offers Unmatched Window Security Film Along With A New Online Ordering System
Compared to untreated windowpanes, BurglarGARD® excels in its ability to withstand attacks from various weapons, such as baseball bats, bricks, and tire ironsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShatterGARD, Inc., a pioneer in security window films, is excited to introduce BurglarGARD®, a revolutionary glass fragmentation film for commercial and residential applications designed to defend against burglaries, vandalism, civil unrest, and more. This advanced transparent glass protection film acts as an invisible coat of armor, reinforcing glass windows and making them highly resistant to break-ins and other forms of damage.
BurglarGARD® is engineered to bond firmly to the interior of the windowpane surface, creating an invisible barrier between occupants and would-be thieves. Made from durable, clear or tinted patented mylar coating, the widow coating significantly enhances the overall strength of glass, making it nearly impenetrable. Despite its strength, BurglarGARD® is optically clear, preserving the aesthetic appeal of your windows while offering extraordinary protection.
Compared to untreated windowpanes, BurglarGARD® excels in its ability to withstand attacks from various weapons, such as baseball bats, bricks, and tire irons. Although an intruder might manage to shatter the glass, the film prevents easy entry, requiring numerous forceful and noisy attempts to break through. This deters most burglars, who prefer quick and quiet entry points.
“Yes, alarm systems are essential, but they only notify you after a breach,” says Jordan Frankel, Vice President of ShatterGARD. “BurglarGARD® is designed to prevent intrusions before they happen, providing proactive security by strengthening your windows.”
BurglarGARD® is a vital addition for homeowners and businesses looking to safeguard their property and loved ones. The FBI’s Unified Crime Report indicates that nearly 70 percent of burglaries involve forced entry through windows or doors. BurglarGARD® offers peace of mind by fortifying these vulnerable points, making it an indispensable component of any comprehensive security plan.
ShatterGARD has also simplified the process of securing your windows with its new online ordering system. Customers can now effortlessly obtain quotes, input window dimensions, and schedule installation appointments via the ShatterGARD website. This user-friendly platform eliminates the need for time-consuming phone calls or in-person consultations. Additionally, the system allows for easy rescheduling of installation dates and management of contracts and warranties online.
