Dental Implants in 7 Minutes: The Evolution of Dental Procedures and the Rise of Dental Tourism in Colombia

Colombia is a dental tourism destination with advanced procedures, affordable prices, and skilled professionals, offering a blend of dental care and tourism.

BOGOTá, COLOMBIA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colombia has become an epicenter of the dental industry, and one of the most common procedures is dental implants. Guided dental implant surgeries are procedures in which advanced technology, such as computed tomography and surgical planning software, is used to place dental implants accurately and predictably.

These used to be complex and lengthy processes; however, thanks to technological evolution and the preparation of the dental industry in Colombia, this type of procedure can be performed in as little as 7 minutes.

Endodontist and implantologist Amdie Chirinos explains the importance of dental health and the relevance of having complete teeth: "A patient who does not have their complete dentition can have problems chewing that will cause gastritis, muscle aches, loss of balance, and even head and spine injuries."

To correct this, dental implants are a solution. Before, an implant was a painful process that required a lot of work by specialists; however, thanks to technological advancement, this time has been significantly reduced.

Guided Implant Process

Evaluation: An initial assessment identifies the areas for implant placement, followed by X-rays and a CT scan.

Virtual Planning: Digital surgery is performed, creating a 3D model of the mouth and teeth to plan implant placement and angulation.

Guide Fabrication: 3D printed guides are created for precise implant placement.

Surgery: A minimally invasive procedure lasting about seven minutes, with minimal pain, inflammation, or dietary restrictions.

Healing and Follow-up: The implant integrates with the bone, and follow-up appointments ensure proper function and prosthesis placement.

Why Choose Colombia for Dental Tourism?

Colombia's rise as a dental tourism destination is not solely due to its technological advancements. Several factors contribute to its appeal:

Cost-Effectiveness: Dental procedures in Colombia can be significantly more affordable than in the United States, Canada, or Europe.

Highly Skilled Professionals: Many Colombian dentists receive international training and adhere to global standards.

State-of-the-Art Technology: Dental clinics are equipped with modern technology, ensuring high-quality care.

Tourist Attractions: Colombia offers diverse landscapes, rich culture, and vibrant cities, making it an attractive destination for combining dental treatment with a vacation.

The combination of advanced dental procedures, affordable prices, and a captivating travel destination makes Colombia an appealing choice for individuals seeking dental care abroad.

Dental Implants in 7 Minutes: The Evolution of Dental Procedures and the Rise of Dental Tourism in Colombia

