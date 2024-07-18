The American College of National Security Leaders and Rolli Partner to Counter Dis/Misinformation on National Security
Disinformation poses a significant threat to national security, to help journalists detect and debunk dis/misinformation Rolli is partnering with ACNSL.SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disinformation poses a significant threat to national security, particularly in a critical election year for the U.S. and globally. This concern is amplified by the rise in global conflicts and the increasing use of disinformation to manipulate public opinion.
Simultaneously, newsrooms are experiencing historic resource reductions and an accelerating news cycle. In these pivotal times, Rolli and the American College of National Security Leaders believe that empowering journalists with reliable, vetted sources on national security and military affairs is essential.
Therefore, Rolli, the journalist-owned AI-powered Newsroom as a Service® platform, and the American College of National Security Leaders (ACNSL) are excited to announce a key strategic partnership aimed at leveraging award-winning AI tech to enhance the dissemination of fact-based, nonpartisan national security insights.
ACNSL is the leading non-partisan organization and 501(c)3 on national security issues whose mission is to strengthen the security of the United States by informing the debate, advising decision-makers, and educating the public.
This collaboration is set to empower journalists across the country with access to retired admirals, generals, ambassadors, and senior government executives to help them better report on topics related to national security.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
- Help Journalists Fight Dis/Misinformation on National Security: Through Rolli’s Information Tracer journalists will be able to identify coordinated and inauthentically amplified information on social media platforms related to national security.
- Enhance Coverage of National Security Issues: ACNSL's experts, including retired admirals, generals, ambassadors, and senior government executives with decades of experience in national security, diplomacy, and defense, will be available to journalists through the Rolli platform. This ensures that journalists seeking information on national security can quickly access credible sources with profound expertise.
- Promote Greater Understanding of National Security Issues: ACNSL will be able to expand its messaging and reach a wider audience, in line with its goals to educate decision-makers and the public. Simultaneously, Rolli’s purpose-built AI platform will allow journalists to cultivate relationships with ACNSL experts as sources for greater and more in-depth coverage.
Major General Peter S. Cooke (Retired US Army) and President of the American College of National Security Leaders said about the partnership: "We are very excited about working with Rolli! The American College of National Security Leaders is focused on providing fact-based, nonpartisan advice to the public, government, and communities. Rolli’s commitment to factual reporting makes them an ideal organization for us to work with. We look forward to collaborating with Rolli and providing national security insights based on our fellows’ many years of service to the nation."
With the announcement of the partnership Nick Toso, Co-Founder and CEO of Rolli, said: "ACNSL is a remarkable organization doing crucial work in the field of national security. Their commitment to providing fact-based, nonpartisan insights is invaluable in today's information landscape. By partnering with ACNSL, we aim to empower journalists with reliable, expert perspectives that enhance the quality of national security reporting. Together, we can ensure that diverse, authoritative voices are heard, helping to foster a well-informed public and support the integrity of our democratic processes."
Soon, journalists will be able to find ACNSL’s National Security Experts on Rolli. If you are a journalist, you may claim a free press pass today by visiting rolli.ai.
About ACNSL: The American College of National Security Leaders (ACNSL) is a 501(c)3 organization comprising retired admirals, generals, ambassadors, and senior government executives. ACNSL provides a unique, nonpartisan voice on national security issues, aiming to inform the debate, influence decision-makers, and educate the public on critical matters of national security.
About Rolli: Rolli is revolutionizing the media landscape with its Newsroom as a Service® platform. By facilitating access to credible sources, trusted tools, and fostering equitable representation in media, Rolli addresses the challenges of reduced newsroom resources. Through innovative AI-powered tools, Rolli helps journalists discover diverse expert sources, track disinformation, and enhance the quality of their reporting.
For more information about the partnership and to explore Rolli’s tools, visit rolli.ai
For more information about The American College of National Security Leaders, visit acnsl.net
