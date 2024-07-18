Virexit Technologies Secures Agreement for MaxClean 756 Purification System Test Pilot in Major U.S. School District

Virexit Technologies Inc - Making Discoveries that Change Lives Before MaxClean 756 - Pre -Treatment Bioload Levels – “Not Acceptable Range, Needs Corrective Action” MaxClean 756 installed, In -Treatment Bioload Levels – “Clean and Acceptable Range” of Indoor Air

Full MaxClean 756 Adoption by School District Contract Estimated up to a Potential $67 Million Dollars Covering More than 28 Million Sq Ft of Total Space.

RICHLAND, WASHINGTON, USA, July 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirExit Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT), a pioneer in health, safety, and security solutions, proudly announces its landmark agreement with a major US school district to conduct an onsite 3rd party lab tested MaxClean 756 Air and Surface Purification System test-pilot to objectively access MaxClean 756's effectiveness in optimizing indoor air quality and mitigation of harmful bacteria, viruses, toxic molds, fungi, and VOC's (volatile organic compounds) in a selected test area where a facility is experiencing sub-standard indoor air and surface quality and pathogenic mitigation issues. All Studies and References Can be Found Here Potentially Seven Figure Revenue per Venue for VirExit Technologies with implementation of the Advocacy-Endorsed MaxClean 756 Air and Surface Purification System.With 50 Million Public School Students and 3 Million Teachers at Risk for Negative Health Effects Across 19,200 School Districts and 98,600 Schools [3], MaxClean 756 Emerges as Cost-Effective, Energy-Efficient Solution to the Crisis Highlighted by the White House Indoor Air Quality Initiative [5] and State Executive Orders [6] .The useful life of the districts school facilities and building assets require renovation of buildings on 25-year cycles. The current cycle between renovations is approximately 42 years. . In order to maintain a premier learning environment, major equipment and capital infrastructure replacements are needed 2-3 times between each renovation. In most cases, the district only replaces infrastructure once or, at times, not at all.In addition, a recent survey by the National Center for Education Statistics highlights aging infrastructure of U.S. schools. The average age of main buildings is 49 years, with 38% built before 1970. In the Northeast, it is 62 years, two years after when most schools are abandoned. (Figure 2) [8] After 40 years, school buildings begin rapid deterioration resulting in occupants at risk for poor indoor air quality (IAQ), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and toxic mold. [9] Over time, building materials degrade, systems age, and maintenance may become less effective, leading to various health risks impacting students’ well-being and performance. [10]Building dampness and mold in schools have been associated with increased respiratory health symptoms [11] such as coughing, wheezing and allergic rhinitis; greater prevalence of asthma; and respiratory-related absenteeism. A study of over 1,000 school children found that the concentration of mold found in floor dust [12] was associated with headache, dizziness, and concentration problems. In the U.S., allergic rhinitis causes about two million [13] – and asthma about seven million [14] – missed school days per year among children and adolescents. In fact, asthma is the leading cause of school absenteeism [15] in the U.S. due to chronic illness.MaxClean 756 system enhances the quality of air exchanges, prolonging HVAC useful lifespan, and achieves energy savings, without the risk of mold spore formation or air quality degradation. The District’s goal is to evaluate and adopt an Indoor Air Quality Technology that will combat the poor indoor air quality at many of its antiquated school buildings while also being integrated into new construction specs to maintain indoor air quality protocols and practices. These updated indoor quality protocols and practices are accessed by obtaining 3rd party lab empirical data results that can be communicated with stakeholders to validate an enhanced indoor air environment for optimization of well-being, teacher and staff productivity and student engagement and academic performance.Amidst the growing indoor air quality crisis affecting schools nationwide, poor air quality has been shown to negatively impact both students and staff, leading to decreased productivity and academic performance. Studies indicate that prolonged exposure to indoor air pollutants can result in respiratory issues, allergies, and other health problems, underscoring the urgent need for effective solutions.The MaxClean 756 pilot aims to create a healthier environment by mitigating air and surface pathogens, toxic mold, fungi, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The implementation of this technology in school settings promises to enhance indoor air quality, thereby fostering better health outcomes and improved educational experiences for students and staff alike."We are thrilled to partner with such a prominent school district in this pioneering effort," stated James C. Katzaroff, CEO of Virexit Technologies." The MaxClean 756 system is not only designed to improve air quality and mitigate harmful pathogens but also to deliver significant energy savings, making it a highly cost-effective solution for schools struggling with budget constraints.Virexit Technologies is confident the MaxClean 756 System will bring substantial long term value to many school districts around the country experiencing these same types of Indoor Air Quality issues.MaxClean 756 has developed a robust testing protocol with a 3rd party lab specializing in indoor air quality and microorganisms. This creates confidence for school decision makers. We have no interest in solving problems that do not exists. On-site 3rd party pre/post-testing builds trust based on empirical data.Most of the school systems that made indoor air quality improvements never performed any pre-testing to determine each building’s exact problems, if existing, that require resolution, nor determined the species and levels detected. Each building needs pre-testing to identify the problem and post testing to validate the MaxClean 756 improvements are effective and comprehensive for each buildings use, type and age.About VirExit Technologies Inc.Founded in 2020, Virexit Technologies Inc. is dedicated to providing innovative health, safety, and security solutions. About VirExit Technologies Inc.Founded in 2020, Virexit Technologies Inc. is dedicated to providing innovative health, safety, and security solutions. With a focus on enhancing indoor air quality and effective weapons detection, Virexit is committed to improving the well-being of communities worldwide.For more information about Virexit Technologies Inc. and its innovative products and programs, please visit virexittechnologies.com.

