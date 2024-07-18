Submit Release
We-Connect Enhances LinkedIn Automation with Native HubSpot Integration

HubSpot CRM and We-Connect Integration

New Integration between HubSpot CRM and We-Connect

Integration Combines the Power of Automated LinkedIn Outreach at Scale with HubSpot CRM for Better Sales and Marketing Coordination

The We-Connect HubSpot integration helps sales teams optimize and scale their LinkedIn outreach. This allows for personalized outreach, ultimately creating more conversations and driving more sales.”
— Gary Egan, Product Manager at We-Connect

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We-Connect, the most effective LinkedIn automation outreach tool, announced the release of their native integration with HubSpot, the all-in-one CRM for marketing, sales, and business operations.

This integration enables We-Connect users to seamlessly share campaign analytics and contact data between We-Connect and HubSpot – keeping all outreach efforts in one place.

The new HubSpot integration streamlines reporting and campaign management with a two-way sync, allowing sales and marketing teams to incorporate LinkedIn automation into their existing Hubspot activities. For example, the integration allows you to:

Receive real-time notifications about key events like LinkedIn connections and replies directly within HubSpot.

Sync contact data between We-Connect and HubSpot for a complete view of the buyer journey.

Import leads from HubSpot into We-Connect to reach contacts with personalized LinkedIn outreach campaigns.

Import contacts from We-Connect into HubSpot, enriching the marketing database.

"Our new integration with HubSpot allows businesses to unlock the full potential of LinkedIn outreach," said Gary Egan, Product Manager at We-Connect. "We know many customers are already using HubSpot; this integration allows sales teams to personalize and scale outreach efforts and connect with the right people, ultimately driving more sales."

Visit the We-Connect and Hubspot integration page to learn more.

