We-Connect Enhances LinkedIn Automation with Native HubSpot Integration
Integration Combines the Power of Automated LinkedIn Outreach at Scale with HubSpot CRM for Better Sales and Marketing Coordination
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We-Connect, the most effective LinkedIn automation outreach tool, announced the release of their native integration with HubSpot, the all-in-one CRM for marketing, sales, and business operations.
This integration enables We-Connect users to seamlessly share campaign analytics and contact data between We-Connect and HubSpot – keeping all outreach efforts in one place.
The new HubSpot integration streamlines reporting and campaign management with a two-way sync, allowing sales and marketing teams to incorporate LinkedIn automation into their existing Hubspot activities. For example, the integration allows you to:
Receive real-time notifications about key events like LinkedIn connections and replies directly within HubSpot.
Sync contact data between We-Connect and HubSpot for a complete view of the buyer journey.
Import leads from HubSpot into We-Connect to reach contacts with personalized LinkedIn outreach campaigns.
Import contacts from We-Connect into HubSpot, enriching the marketing database.
"Our new integration with HubSpot allows businesses to unlock the full potential of LinkedIn outreach," said Gary Egan, Product Manager at We-Connect. "We know many customers are already using HubSpot; this integration allows sales teams to personalize and scale outreach efforts and connect with the right people, ultimately driving more sales."
Visit the We-Connect and Hubspot integration page to learn more.
