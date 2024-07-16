THE MINISTRY OF FISHERIES AND MARINE RESOURCES (MFMR) COLLABORATES WITH THE INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT (IPAM), FOR TRAINING IN LATA, TEMOTU PROVINCE

IPAM conducted three trainings in Lata, Temotu Province, from the 3rd to the 12th of July, 2024. The training conducted are, Knowing Your Public Service (KYPS), Code of Conduct (COC), and Performance Management Process (PMP). These trainings are derived from the Ministry of Public Service policies and induction program for SIG.

The provincial training is made possible through collaboration and funding support from the MFMR Corporate Services capacity building program through World Bank PROPER. IPAM sincerely thanks the MFMR for being visionary and for the positive teamwork to get capacity building and training programs to SIG officers in the provinces. The provincial training in Lata was intended for MFMR officers, however, due to the need raised, officers from other ministries and provincial officers who are posted in and around Lata also attended. A total of 39 public officers, 13 females and 26 males attended and completed the series of trainings successfully.

The Premier in his welcome address, really appreciates the commitment of MFMR and the Ministry of Public Service through, IPAM, for the series of trainings and capacity building program for Lata in Temotu province. The Temotu Provincial Premier understands that Temotu Province misses out on such opportunites due to distance and cost. Hence, the two week series trainings is sincerely appreciated and welcomed.

In his closing remarks, the IPAM trainer, Bill Hana, who travels with the MFMR officers, reiterated the need to comply with the requirements of their ministries and the Ministry of Public Service. He added that if they need assistance for various reasons, they should seek assistance from the offices that were highlighted during the training. The MFMR HRM, Hubert Gua, facilitates the Attendance Management Policy (AMP). He emphasized that the rural people depend on our roles in the various ministries and sectors to support their needs and socio-economic aspirations. Hence as public officers, we must carry out our duties diligently.

The trainings ended with a formal closing, which involved certificate presentation and closing remarks from the MFMR, IPAM, and a representative from the Temotu provincial government.