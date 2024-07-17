MEHRD on track to finalise program document proposal to carry out specific reform of education system

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD), through support from its development partners, stakeholders and donor partners, is on track in finalizing the proposed program design to be funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) under its System Transformation Grant to carry out specific reform of the education system.

A two-days workshop was held at the Iron Bottom Sound Hotel from the 16-17 July and were attended by key stakeholders such as Provincial Secretaries, Education Providers, non-governmental education organisations, UNICEF, New Zealand MFAT, and the MEHRD staff. The workshop was held to validate the Solomon Islands System Transformation Grant Application document.

With the timeline set for July 31st to submit the grant application, MEHRD together with its development partners, stakeholders, grant agent UNICEF, and New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) have discussed and evaluated the components of four priority areas identified needing reform.

The priority areas are; (1) Teacher Management System, (2) School Leadership and Management, (3) Teacher Professional Learning and Development and (4) Curriculum (Learning Framework) and Teaching and Learning Resources.

The System Transformation Grant is to be provided to the MEHRD through the Grant Agent – UNICEF by the GPE; a multi-stakeholder partnership and funding platform that aims to strengthen education systems in developing countries.

In support of the MEHRD’s reform program, UNICEF and New Zealand MFAT are assisting the Ministry to finalize a System Transformation Grant application proposal to secure the grants to carry out its reform of the education system.

Under this support, MEHRD will benefit from a US$5 Million GPE grant to support the four key reforms identified in the Solomon Islands partnership compact.

Addressing at the two-day validation workshop, Permanent Secretary Dr Franco Rodie was delighted with the progress, saying the proposal is on track.

“I am delighted to know that we are on track in developing the proposal – for the much-needed funding our education sector requires to undertake meaningful transformation shifts in our education system.

“To me, these are the core areas that can contribute to – or stimulate improved student learning outcomes,” he said.

He assured all education partners that care has been taken to ensure priority activities under the System Transformation Grant do have an impact on foundational elements and systems across education.

One example he mentioned was the need to manage and support our teachers, where a more systematic, consistent, efficient and thorough approach is required, to ensure we recruit and prepare our teachers well, have the system-wide data available in order to make timely informed decisions, and that teachers receive the professional support they need in a timely manner.

He adds; it is important that the Ministry and key education stakeholders address the barriers and bottlenecks in the system, so that high quality support is delivered to teachers and school leaders, to help them deliver the best quality learning programs for our students.

He stated that he looked forward to the outcome of the two-day workshop to help strengthen and confirm the STG application and plans.

The final program document will be presented to the local Education Partner Group (EDPCG) and submitted to GPE on July 31st.

Angellah Anisi, Change Coordinator MEHRD and ESSP, Unity Iko, Program Developer Strategic Service Division and Director Teaching and Learning Charles Kafa during group discussion.

Chair of Fellowship of Faithfully Mentor George Saemani and Reuben Dotho, Isabel Education Provider Inspector presenting their group discussion.