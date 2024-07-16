INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT (IPAM) DELIVERS CODE OF CONDUCT TRAINING FOR PUBLIC OFFICERS

Participants of COC on the 12th July, 2024.

IPAM continues to deliver Code of Conduct trainings and awareness to both new and old recruited public officers as part of their induction. Two trainings that were delivered last week are, on Wednesday 10th July 2024, and the second on Friday 12th July, 2024. These COC trainings were attended mainly by probationers and new recruits from various government ministries. The next COC training is scheduled for the 31st of July, 2024.

The Code of Conduct (COC) is a Solomon Islands Government mandatory policy for the public service. It is established to manage the conduct and ethical professionalism of public officers. The Ministry of Public Service, through IPAM continues to deliver COC according to its annual training prospectus. IPAM prepare to deliver COC training through requests from ministries and agencies.