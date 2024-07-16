Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,722 in the last 365 days.

INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT (IPAM) DELIVERS CODE OF CONDUCT TRAINING FOR PUBLIC OFFICERS

INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT (IPAM) DELIVERS CODE OF CONDUCT TRAINING FOR PUBLIC OFFICERS

 

Participants of COC on the 12th July, 2024.

IPAM continues to deliver Code of Conduct trainings and awareness to both new and old recruited public officers as part of their induction. Two trainings that were delivered last week are, on Wednesday 10th July 2024, and the second on Friday 12th July, 2024. These COC trainings were attended mainly by probationers and new recruits from various government ministries. The next COC training is scheduled for the 31st of July, 2024.

The Code of Conduct (COC) is a Solomon Islands Government mandatory policy for the public service. It is established to manage the conduct and ethical professionalism of public officers. The Ministry of Public Service, through IPAM continues to deliver COC according to its annual training prospectus. IPAM prepare to deliver COC training through requests from ministries and agencies.

You just read:

INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT (IPAM) DELIVERS CODE OF CONDUCT TRAINING FOR PUBLIC OFFICERS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more